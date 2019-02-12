Further wins for Rooke and Glover at Suffolk Winter League in Nowton Park

Runners negotiate an up-and-down stretch during last weekend's Suffolk Winter League race, at Nowton Park. Picture: SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOK PAGE Archant

Andrew Rooke and Daisy Glover continued their domination of this season’s Suffolk Winter League by celebrating further individual victories at the fourth event, hosted by Saint Edmund Pacers at Nowton Park last Sunday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Cooke, of Saint Edmund Pacers, on his way to 23rd spot and first over-55 veteran at the Suffolk Winter League meeting, held at Nowton Park. Picture: SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOK PAGE Chris Cooke, of Saint Edmund Pacers, on his way to 23rd spot and first over-55 veteran at the Suffolk Winter League meeting, held at Nowton Park. Picture: SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOK PAGE

Rooke, of Framlingham Flyers, made it four wins out of four by leading home a field of 326 senior runners over two laps of Nowton Park, following on from his wins at the previous events at Framlingham, Woodbridge and Haughley Park (Stowmarket).

Likewise, Glover, also representing Framlingham Flyers, repeated her three previous wins with another comfortable success last weekend.

However, in the team stakes, Saint Edmund Pacers have extended their lead at the top of the table, which had stood at just six points going into their home meeting.

They now have a 64 points advantage over nearest rivals Framlingham, going into the fifth race at Fritton Lake on Sunday, March 10. The sixth and final race is at Haverhill on March 24.

Rooke had been chased home by runner-up Matt Jeffries, of Waveney Valley AC, in the three previous races, but he was absent from the Nowton Park test.

Instead, it was Daniel Oboyle, of hosts Pacers, who led the charge behind Rooke. In fact, he was only nine seconds behind at the finish.

Dominic Oliver, of Waveney Valley, was a further 33 seconds behind in third, while the top five was completed by Neil Pollard (composite Newmarket Joggers & Sudbury Joggers), who was fourth and the leading veteran, plus Dean Bain (Waveney Valley) in fifth.

Pacers’ Andrew Southwood (sixth), leading junior Joshua Hulse (seventh) and veteran Jim Last (eighth) were also to the fore.

Glover, a former member of Newmarket Joggers, was 16th overall and first lady, finishing 48 seconds ahead of runner-up Jo Andrews, from Bungay Black Dog.

The Pacers’ duo of Jessie Gooderham and Jemma Clarry were third and fourth respectively, followed by Ipswich Harriers’ Alice Gooderham and Pacers’ over-45 veteran Odette Robson.

The Bury-based Pacers won on the day by 58 points, from Framlingham Flyers.