Big non-league round-up: FA Cup and league action

Waltham Abbey keeper Simon Jogenson catches the ball with Bury defender Taylor Hastings in close attendance. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Bury Town and Leiston both progressed through to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup, after wins over Waltham Abbey and Leighton Town respectively this afternoon, although Brantham Athletic bowed out at home to Aveley.

Waltham Abbey keeper Simon Jorgenson is put under pressure by Bury Town striker Cemal Ramadan. Picture: CARL MARSTON Waltham Abbey keeper Simon Jorgenson is put under pressure by Bury Town striker Cemal Ramadan. Picture: CARL MARSTON

BURY TOWN were good value for their 4-1 home win over Waltham Abbey in front of another all-ticket crowd of 400 at Ram Meadow this afternoon.

Cemal Ramadan broke the deadlock inside the first minute, and doubled the Blues’ lead via a 53rd minute penalty.

Jake Chambers-Shaw killed off the tie with a sweetly-struck long-range shot in the 76th minute, and although Aron Gordon pulled a goal back for the Abbotts, Bury substitute Cruise Nyadzayo netted a fourth for the hosts on 89 minutes.

Bury took just 25 seconds to get their noses in front, thanks to Ramadan’s clinical finish.

The setting at Ram Meadow for this afternoon's FA Cup second round qualifying tie betwen Bury Town and Waltham Abbey. Picture: CARL MARSTON The setting at Ram Meadow for this afternoon's FA Cup second round qualifying tie betwen Bury Town and Waltham Abbey. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Ramadan sneaked behind the Abbott’s defence, running onto a through ball and guiding a first-time shot low into the corner of the net.

It was the perfect way to resume competitive action after the disappointment of having the midweek home league match against Witham Twn abandoned because of fog in controversial fashion, when leading 5-0 with just seven minutes remaining.

Bury continued to boss the first period, but without managing to add to their tally.

On seven minutes, a free-kick was only half-cleared as far as Ramadan, whose snap shot flew wide of target.

Bury Town left-back Will Gardner shapes to take a free-kick durng the FA Cup tie against Waltham Abbey. Picture: CARL MARSTON Bury Town left-back Will Gardner shapes to take a free-kick durng the FA Cup tie against Waltham Abbey. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Abbotts keeper Simon Jorgenson smothered a long-range free-kick by Will Gardner in the 17th minute, while four minutes later the onrushing Ramadan so nearly diverted home a dangerous delivery from Carlos Edwards at the far post.

Waltham Abbey were reduced to 10 men in the 26th minute when winger Prince Domafriyie was sent off for a rash late challenge on right-back Connor O’Reilly. Domafriyie was shown a straight red card for serious foul play.

Down to 10 men, the visitors ironically then had a good spell. Bury centre-half Taylor Hastings did well to block a goalbound shot by Jack Daveney just after the half-hour mark, and keeper Joe Rose was tested by a well-struck 25-yarder by Douglas on 42 minutes.

Ramadan spurned a good chance to double the lead in the last minute of the first half. He blazed over the top from a good position, after being teed up by Jake Chambers-Shaw.

Seven minutes into the second half and Bury were awarded a soft-looking penalty, for a foul on Chambers-Shaw in a central position, just inside the box.

And up stepped Ramadan to stroke home the ensuing penalty to double the lead in the 53rd minute.

Just before the hour mark, Gardner ghosted in at the near post to head narrowly wide from Edwards’ corner, as Bury looked to kill off the team.

Ramadan sensed a chance for his hat-trick when homing in on goal, but his low shot rolled across the face of goal and wide of the far upright. Another Ramadan effort, when clean through, was smothered by keeper Jorgenson on 63 minutes.

Jorgenson again denied Ramadan his hat-trick goal in the 75th minute, this time saving with his legs after being set up by substitute Max Maughn, and Chambers-Shaw hit the bar shortly afterwards from a narrow angle.

However, Chambers-Shaw did bag Bury’s third goal just seconds later, arrowing a low shot into the net from the edge of the box, following a corner.

The Abbotts scored a consolation goal in the 81st minute, Aron Gordon lashing home a shot into the roof of the net from close in following hesitancy at the back.

Substitute Nyadzayo restored Bury’s three-goal advantage in the 89th minute with a superb solo goal. He capped a strong run with a cracking shot that swerved into the far corner of the net, giving Jorgenson no chance.

Squads

BURY: Rose, O’Reilly, Gardner, Hood, Altintop (sub Maughn, 35), Hastings, Chambers-Shaw, Edwards, Hughes (sub Nyadzayo, 77), Ramadan (sub Mills, 90), Snaith. Unused subs: Cook, Mayhew.

WALTHAM ABBEY: Jorgenson, Appiah, Daniel, Twumasi (sub Baker, 68), Dear, Ehui (sub Holland, 72), Domafriyie, Daveney, Robert-Smith (sub McKenzie, 58), Douglas, Gordon. Unused subs: Koranteng, Ungdui.

Meanwhile, LEISTON scored twice early on to win 2-1 at Leighton Town.

Liam Jackson tucked home a sixth minute penalty to out Leiston ahead, and he was then involved in the build-up which ended with Will Davies doubling the lead on 14 minutes.

Leighton Town halved the deficit in the 28th minute through Archie McClelland.

Kyle Hammond struck a post for the visitors midway through the second half, and Sam Donkin made a smart save at the other end on 76 minutes, but Leiston held on for victory.

BRANTHAM ATHLETIC were beaten 3-0 at home by higher-level opposition in Aveley.

Jack Marshall volleyed a chance wide for the hosts, but otherwise Aveley bossed the first half, despite only having one goal to show for their dominance.

A fine corner by Freddie Gard was volleyed home by Harry Gibbes for the opening goal, and it needed a terrific save by Andrew Plummer to prevent Brad Sach from doubling the lead before half-time.

On 47 minutes, Mitch Gilbey struck the post as Brantham tried to stay in the tie.

However, the Millers did go 2-0 up around the hour mark, from another corner delivered by Gard. This time Steve Sheehan headed home.

Brantham threatened on the counter-attack in the 75th minute. James Lee powered through on goal, only to drag his effort wide.

Wyan Reid converted a late penalty to make it 3-0 and so end Brantham’s fine run in the competition.

BRANTHAM ATHLETIC: Plummer, Madley, Marshall, Crisell (sub Johnny Lee), Mallardo, Owen-Jones, Pelling (sub James Lee), Neale, Brothers, Shaikly (sub Watkins), Hayden. Unused subs: Simpson, Lawler.