Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Wins for Osman and Bird at NESS League race at Gosfield School

PUBLISHED: 12:53 19 February 2019

The Colchester Harriers senior squad are all smiles after winning this season's NESS Cross Country League title. Picture: JOHN HYLAND

The Colchester Harriers senior squad are all smiles after winning this season's NESS Cross Country League title. Picture: JOHN HYLAND

Archant

Ramadan Osman and Sara Bird celebrated individual victories at the final race in the NESS (North Essex & South Suffolk) Cross Country League, hosted by Halstead Road Runners at Gosfield School on a sunny Sunday morning.

The Hslatead Road Runners' senior squad, at the last NESS League meeting of the season which the club hosted from Gosfield School.The Hslatead Road Runners' senior squad, at the last NESS League meeting of the season which the club hosted from Gosfield School.

An in-form Osman led home a field of 237 as his Colchester Harriers club confirmed their league title success with a fifth team win out of six races.

Bird, meanwhile, finished first lady for defending champions Ipswich JAFFA.

It was a rather unsettling start to the event, with the race actually having to be re-started when the field all went off course, due to a missing marshal early on.

However, this failed to distract Osman, who was away and clear.

Mark Finbow, of Witham Running Club, finished second and Chris Sellens, also of the Harriers, was third.

In the ladies’ race, Bird finished first ahead of the Colchester Harriers duo of Aiko Henington (second) and Helen Taczynski (third), with Tiptree Road Runners’ Danielle Harrington in fourth, followed by the Harriers’ double act of Debbie Cattermole (over-55) and Ella Neale.

Hadleigh Hares secured promotion to Pool A, by winning Pool B. They were spearheaded by Dan Widdowson, who finished a fine fourth at Gosfield School, backed up by Danny Preece in sixth.

Harwich Runners, by contrast, finished sixth in Pool A and so will be in Pool B next season, despite top-10 runs on Sunday by Robert Reason (fifth) and Graeme Knott (eighth).

Also in the top 10 were Harriers’ Ermeas Afewerki (seventh), Springfield’s Alex Manton (ninth) and Colchester & Tendring AC’s Freddy Richadson (10th).

TEAM RESULTS

Men: Pool A: 1 Col/Harr 142pts; 2 Springfield 225; 3 Gt Bentley 269. Pool B: 1 Hadleigh 161pts; 2 Tiptree 224; 3 Halstead 412.

Ladies, Pool A: 1 Col/Harr 16pts; 2 JAFFA 63; 3 Springfield 81. Pool B: 1 Tiptree 25; 2 Hadleigh 68; 3 Mid-Essex 147.

Combined teams, Pool A: 1 Col/Harr; 2 Springfield; 3 Gt Bentley; 4 Harwich; 5 JAFFA; 6 Witham. Pool B: 1 Hadleigh; 2 Tiptree; 3 Mid-Essex, 4 Halstead

Final league standings (after all 6 meetings);

Pool A: 1 Col/Harr 35pts; 2 JAFFA 25; 3 Springfield 20; 4 Gt Bentley 17; 5 Witham 15; 6 Harwich 14. Pool B: 1 Hadleigh 27pts; 2 Tiptree 25; 3 Halstead 18; 4 Mid-Essex 14; 5 CATS 6.

Most Read

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

More than 3,000 people in Suffolk sign petition to ban ISIS members returning to UK

Photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Shamima Begum, who fears her unborn baby will be taken away from her. Picture: METROPOLITAN POLICE/PA WIRE

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Snape Maltings is the venue for Suffolk Coastal's farewell party. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘It’s scandalous’ – Campaigners slam broken promises after mental health patients sent hundreds of miles away

The Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk protesting outside NSFT headquarters Picture: GERALDINE SCOTT

Woman taken to hospital after collision with car in Colchester

The incident happened on Winnock Road at the junction with Goodey Close Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Alleged hacker’s legal bid to retrieve seized devices turned down

Alleged hacker Lauri Love launched a legal battle to try to get his seized computers back Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNOR/PA WIRE

Coming soon to a shelf near you - Crush’s egg-free Caesar dressing, and Bakewell Tart Granola!

Crush makes a range of rapeseed oil-based products including dressings Picture: Crush Foods
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists