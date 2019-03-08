Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Wins for Hulse and Andrews at Fritton Lake cross country race

PUBLISHED: 09:42 20 March 2019

Action from the most recent Suffolk Winter League race, held at Fritton Lake. Picture: WAVENEY VALLEY AC FACEBOOK

Action from the most recent Suffolk Winter League race, held at Fritton Lake. Picture: WAVENEY VALLEY AC FACEBOOK

Archant

Teenager Joshua Hulse, of Ipswich Harriers, tasted victory at the fifth race in the Suffolk Winter League, held on the Suffolk-Norfolk border at Fritton Lake.

Hulse led home a field of 317 senior runners in a time of 23mins 26secs, finishing just one second ahead of Saint Edmund Pacers’ Daniel O’Boyle, who recently ran for Suffolk at the Inter-Counties Championships.

The top five was completed by Bungay Black Dog’s Harry Allcock (23:52), Lowestoft Road Runners’ Robert Chenery (24:01) and Waveney Valley AC’s Dominic Oliver (24:02).

Jim Last, of Framlingham Flyers, was the leading veteran in seventh slot (24:46), while Carl Prewer was first over-45 (25:03) and Felixstowe Road Runners’ Steve Brooke the first over-50 in 18th slot (26:45).

There was a comfortable victory for Jo Andrews, of Bungay BD, in the ladies’ category. Over-45 veteran Andrews registered 26:30, and was only beaten by 17 men.

Jessie Gooderham, of the Pacers, was second in 28:07, followed by club-mate Odette Robson, an over-45 veteran, who posted 29:51. Felow Pacer Cath Jeffery was fourth (29:55) and first over-40, with Waveney Valley’s Jessica Hall fifth (30:10).

Also to the fore were Pacers’ Katie King in sixth (30:18) and Bungay BD’s Lynn Emmett, who was the top over-50 veteran with 30:31 in seventh.

The last event in the league takes place at Haverhill this Sunday.

The supporting junior race at Fritton Park was won by Bungay BD’s Joseph Smith. Club-mate Tess Andrews, an under-13, was the first girl. West Suffolk AC’s Rowan Shearer was the first under-13 boy.

Team results

Men’s teams: 1 Lowestoft 2,683pts; 2 Waveney Valley 2,682; 3 Pacers 2,619.

Women’s teams: 1 Pacers 789pts; 2 Lowestoft 751; 3 Bungay & Beccles Harriers 709.

Combined teams: 1 Lowestoft 3,434pts; 2 Pacers 3,408; 3 Waveney V 3,341; 4 Framlingham 3,321.21

Overall league standings (after 5 races):

Men: 1 Waveney V 13,269pts; 2 Fram 13,259; 3 Pacers 13,112.

Women: 1 Pacers 3,877pts; 2 Lowestoft 3,676; 3 Fram 3,579.

Combined: 1 Pacers 16,989pts; 2 Fram 16,838; 3 Waveney V 16,576, 4 Lowestoft 16,401; 5 Stowmarket 15,640.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was fouind Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was fouind Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Hoax bomb threats’ aboard coach cause major delays near Stansted Airport

Police closed the road due to an incident between Harlow and Stansted Airport Picture: COLIN SHEAD

Emergency works close Framlingham road

Fairfield Road in Framlingham will be closed for several hours on Wednesday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Town’s pre-season trip to Germany is taking shape

Ipswich Town last visited Germany in the summer of 2015 when they played Fortuna Dusseldorf. Picture: CHRISTOF WOLFF

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was fouind Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Obituary: Remembering former head of St Joseph’s College, David Hennessy

David Hennessy on a flying visit to St Joseph's College in June, 1987. 'I am not the worlds most patient man. I like to get things done,' he said Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists