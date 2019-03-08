Wins for Hulse and Andrews at Fritton Lake cross country race

Action from the most recent Suffolk Winter League race, held at Fritton Lake. Picture: WAVENEY VALLEY AC FACEBOOK Archant

Teenager Joshua Hulse, of Ipswich Harriers, tasted victory at the fifth race in the Suffolk Winter League, held on the Suffolk-Norfolk border at Fritton Lake.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hulse led home a field of 317 senior runners in a time of 23mins 26secs, finishing just one second ahead of Saint Edmund Pacers’ Daniel O’Boyle, who recently ran for Suffolk at the Inter-Counties Championships.

The top five was completed by Bungay Black Dog’s Harry Allcock (23:52), Lowestoft Road Runners’ Robert Chenery (24:01) and Waveney Valley AC’s Dominic Oliver (24:02).

Jim Last, of Framlingham Flyers, was the leading veteran in seventh slot (24:46), while Carl Prewer was first over-45 (25:03) and Felixstowe Road Runners’ Steve Brooke the first over-50 in 18th slot (26:45).

There was a comfortable victory for Jo Andrews, of Bungay BD, in the ladies’ category. Over-45 veteran Andrews registered 26:30, and was only beaten by 17 men.

Jessie Gooderham, of the Pacers, was second in 28:07, followed by club-mate Odette Robson, an over-45 veteran, who posted 29:51. Felow Pacer Cath Jeffery was fourth (29:55) and first over-40, with Waveney Valley’s Jessica Hall fifth (30:10).

Also to the fore were Pacers’ Katie King in sixth (30:18) and Bungay BD’s Lynn Emmett, who was the top over-50 veteran with 30:31 in seventh.

The last event in the league takes place at Haverhill this Sunday.

The supporting junior race at Fritton Park was won by Bungay BD’s Joseph Smith. Club-mate Tess Andrews, an under-13, was the first girl. West Suffolk AC’s Rowan Shearer was the first under-13 boy.

Team results

Men’s teams: 1 Lowestoft 2,683pts; 2 Waveney Valley 2,682; 3 Pacers 2,619.

Women’s teams: 1 Pacers 789pts; 2 Lowestoft 751; 3 Bungay & Beccles Harriers 709.

Combined teams: 1 Lowestoft 3,434pts; 2 Pacers 3,408; 3 Waveney V 3,341; 4 Framlingham 3,321.21

Overall league standings (after 5 races):

Men: 1 Waveney V 13,269pts; 2 Fram 13,259; 3 Pacers 13,112.

Women: 1 Pacers 3,877pts; 2 Lowestoft 3,676; 3 Fram 3,579.

Combined: 1 Pacers 16,989pts; 2 Fram 16,838; 3 Waveney V 16,576, 4 Lowestoft 16,401; 5 Stowmarket 15,640.