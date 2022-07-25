News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Witches rocked as star rider breaks leg in Polish track crash

Mike Bacon

Published: 7:19 AM July 25, 2022
Updated: 7:32 AM July 25, 2022
Erik Riss ahead of team-mate Danyon Hume and a fast charging Craig Cook in heat seven.

Erik Riss ahead of team-mate Danyon Hume and a fast charging Craig Cook in heat seven. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

High-flying Ipswich Witches have been dealt a huge body blow with the news one of their star riders has broken his leg.

Erik Riss crashed out of a meeting in Bydgoszcz, Poland, yesterday afternoon and after being taken to hospital it was confirmed his leg was broken.

Posting on his Facebook page Riss said: 'I had a big crash in my last heat and am feeling a bit second-hand at the moment.'

Initially thinking he had broken his ankle, Riss later confirmed: 'I’ve actually broken my fibula (lower leg) and not my ankle.'

For the Witches, Riss' injury is a huge blow. The 26-year-old has been in terrific form for the Suffolk side who sit top of the Premiership right now, Riss' 16 points helping the Witches to victory at Wolverhampton only recently.

It is not known as yet how long he will be out of the saddle.

Ipswich don't have another meeting until August 4, away at King's Lynn, as they close in on a play-off place in the Premiership.

They will be hoping Riss can return as soon as possible.

The Witches team pictured after their win at Wolverhampton.

The Witches team pictured after their win at Wolverhampton - the first time earlier this season. They have since won again at Wolves this week! Left to right: Ben Barker, Danyon Hume, Jason Doyle, Troy Batchelor, Erik Riss, Paul Starke and Danny King. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

