'We know what we can do at home'... Allen confident as Witches enter the final straight

09 August, 2019 - 06:30
Jake Allen ahead of Bradley Wilson-Dean at Peterborough. Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Witches' hopes of Premiership glory this season may well come down to their home form.

Ipswich skipper Danny King checks on a dazed Jake Allen after a crash earlier in the season which kept him out for a few weeks. Picture: Steve Waller

But Aussie star Jake Allen is confident the Foxhall Heath side have it within them to achieve their goals as they look to finish the season not just in the play-offs, but top of them, so as to get first pick of opposition.

The Witches have six Premiership clashes left before the play-offs kick in - this after last night's clash with Poole Pirates was rained off.

They are currently second in the table, level on points with Poole, but of those six clashes, four are at home. The play-offs start at the end of September.

It's crucial the team make Foxhall a fortress for the run-in.

Speaking in the Ipswich match-day programme, Allen said: "As a team we know what we can do at home when we're all on it at the same time and we know how big meetings are going to be.

"Our home meeting against Poole (which the Witches lost) was far from ideal, so to bounce back and beat Wolves (and then Belle Vue) was important."

Allen has been a revelation for the Witches this season and has moved out of the reserve position and into the main body of the team. He is second in the Witches averages for all away meetings.

"I can't really complain about my own form," he said.

"I now have moved into the main body of the team, so it's stepping stones to where I ultimately want to be.

"I've just got to keep plugging away and make sure I'm on a nice healthy average that shows what I can do at this level by the end of the season."

Jake Allen ahead of Wolves' Sam Masters (white helmet) and Kyle Howarth (yellow), with team-mate Krystian Pieszczek at the back Picture: Steve Waller

Allen is still recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained in a clash at home to Poole back in May.

He came back from that too early and admits the injury is still far from perfect.

"The injury is still niggling away at me a bit to be honest but I'm hoping that disappears soon, so I can just fully focus on my racing," he adds.

Allen and the Witches are enjoying a terrific 2019 season and have been the surprise packets of the Premiership.

But they know the job is far from done. Their home form will be crucial, especially with the likes of Poole and Swindon (twice) still to visit Foxhall.

