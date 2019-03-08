Breaking
Witches clash at Poole is called off...
PUBLISHED: 19:34 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:34 08 August 2019
Ipswich Witches' Premiership clash with Poole Pirates tonight has been called off.
Rain, which had been threatened all day, finally arrived at 7pm with the meeting then postponed. No new date has yet been set for the clash.
The Witches, currently second in the table, are back in action at home to Swindon next Thursday.
They will be hoping Cameron Heeps recovers from his knee and ankle ligament damage sustained in a nasty crash at King's Lynn on Monday.