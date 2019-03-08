Witches clash at Poole is called off...

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 19:34 08 August 2019

Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches' Premiership clash with Poole Pirates tonight has been called off.

Rain, which had been threatened all day, finally arrived at 7pm with the meeting then postponed. No new date has yet been set for the clash.

The Witches, currently second in the table, are back in action at home to Swindon next Thursday.

They will be hoping Cameron Heeps recovers from his knee and ankle ligament damage sustained in a nasty crash at King's Lynn on Monday.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

