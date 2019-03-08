Breaking

Witches clash at Poole is called off...

Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches' Premiership clash with Poole Pirates tonight has been called off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Rain, which had been threatened all day, finally arrived at 7pm with the meeting then postponed. No new date has yet been set for the clash.

The Witches, currently second in the table, are back in action at home to Swindon next Thursday.

They will be hoping Cameron Heeps recovers from his knee and ankle ligament damage sustained in a nasty crash at King's Lynn on Monday.