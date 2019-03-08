OFF! Ipswich Witches v Swindon Robins tonight......

Ipswich Witches' clash with Swindon Robins at Foxhall Heath tonight is OFF.

The track has taken a considerable amount of water and with more showers forecast today, an early decision to postpone the meeting was taken.

No new date has been set for the re-arranged clash.

The Witches are next in action at King's Lynn on Monday night, where again they will be without reserve Jake Allen.