OFF! Ipswich Witches v Swindon Robins tonight......
PUBLISHED: 10:11 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 13 June 2019
Ipswich Witches' clash with Swindon Robins at Foxhall Heath tonight is OFF.
The track has taken a considerable amount of water and with more showers forecast today, an early decision to postpone the meeting was taken.
No new date has been set for the re-arranged clash.
The Witches are next in action at King's Lynn on Monday night, where again they will be without reserve Jake Allen.