Determined Witches cook up a storm to see off the Wolves

PUBLISHED: 21:15 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:24 25 July 2019

Krystian Pieszczek (blue helmet), Rory Schlein (white), Sam Masters (yellow) and Chris Harris negotiate the tricky conditions in heat ahead of the meeting being called off. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches 41 Wolverhampton Wolves 37

Meeting abandoned after heat 13. Result stands.

Danny King on the pits phone to the referee after he was excluded from heat three Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comDanny King on the pits phone to the referee after he was excluded from heat three Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches got through a stormy night at Foxhall to move back into second place in the Premiership after beating Wolverhampton 41-37.

The meeting was abandoned with two races to go as the Witches doggedly held off the Wolves, with Pole Kristian Pieszczek the hero with heat wins in races 11 and 13 to help the Suffolk side to victory.

The track was getting worse as the meeting wore on and it was called at the right time.

It leaves the Witches second in the table and in a good position for a play-off place.

This had all the potential to be tricky for Ipswich as Wolves ride the Foxhall track well. But again Ipswich's battling qualities shown through again.

Ipswich, who lost their last home meeting against Poole two weeks ago, again didn't start well and it wasn't until Jake Allen took the chequered flag in heat four did they take a first place.

Cameron Keeps with a wet towel on his head to cool down ahead of the Ipswich v Wolverhampton meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comCameron Keeps with a wet towel on his head to cool down ahead of the Ipswich v Wolverhampton meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

But it was Wolves in the early stages before Ipswich took the lead in heat eight for the second time in the meeting and never looked back, the team again showing their hugely determined qualities.

Witches No.1 Chris Harris didn't get much past the first turn before suffering engine problems in heat one, as Cameron Heeps passed Ryan Douglas for second as Wolves took an early lead.

There was movement at the start of heat two but referee Chris Durno let it go and Kyle Howarth streaked away.

Edward Kennett dived under Luke Becker to get Jake Allen through for a shared race.

Jacob Thorssell led heat three before Richard Lawson passed him down the backstraight in heat three. Danny King went to go round Thorssell but fell and was excluded.

King was not happy with the decision, nor were the crowd.

In the re-run it looked like a Wolves 5-1 until Nick Morris slid to a halt on the final bend, gifting Richard Lawson second place.

Allen who only got to the track 10 minutes before start time after breaking down en-route, won the Witches first heat of the night in heat four after a great tussle with Sam Masters.

King shot from the start in heat six as Ipswich pulled two points ahead and as the rain came down the Witches took the lead as Heeps passed Masters to join Harris at the front.

Neither Pieszczek nor Kennett got much further than turn two on the slippery track as Wolves hit straight back.

The meeting was moving apace because of the rain threat and Heeps and Allen delighted the home fans gating to the front in heat eight. It was topsy-turvey stuff as the lead changed hands for the third time in three heats.

It was a ferocious first turn in heat 10 with Lawson pushing both Wolves out as King got squeezed out in a shared race.

Richard Lawson inside Jacob Thorssell in heat three of the Ipswich v Wolverhampton meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comRichard Lawson inside Jacob Thorssell in heat three of the Ipswich v Wolverhampton meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Heeps was the Witches leading light and he led the way home again. But Harris was at the back as the Witches held onto their slender lead.

Krystian Pieszczek hadn't troubled the scorers until he shot from the start to lower Schlein's colours in heat 11. For a time Kennett was into third but he couldn't make it stick.

King flew from the start in the next as the lightning flashed around Foxhall and when Pieszczek slithered to victory in heat 13, the meeting was rightly called to a halt.

Scorers

Ipswich: C Harris 3+1, C Heeps 11, D King 6, R Lawson 6+1, K Pieszczek 7, E Kennett 2, J Allen 6+2

Cameron Heeps chasing Rory Schlein in heat one. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comCameron Heeps chasing Rory Schlein in heat one. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Wolves: R Schlein 7, R Douglas 1, J Thorssell 9, N Morris 5+1, S Masters 7, K Howarth 7+4, L Becker 1.

Heat details

1 Schlein, Heeps, Douglas, Harris (r) 56.3 2-4

2 Howarth, Kennett, Allen, Becker 56.9 5-7

3 Thorssell, Lawson, Morris, King (f/x) 56.6 7-11

4 Allen, Masters, Howarth, Pieszczek 56.7 10-14

5 King, Schlein, Lawson, Douglas 56.8 14-16

6 Heeps, Harris, Masters, Becker 57.3 19-17

7 Morris, Thorssell, Pieszczek, Kennett (r) 58.5 20-22

8 Heeps, Allen, Becker, Douglas (f) 57.6 25-23

9 Lawson, Masters, Howarth, King 57.5 28-26

10 Heeps, Thorssell, Morris, Harris 56.6 31-29

11 Pieszczek, Schlein, Howarth, Kennett 57.6 34-32

12 King, Thorssell, Howarth, Allen 58.1 37-35

13 Pieszczek, Masters, Harris, Schlein 62.0 41-37

Meeting abandoned after heat 13, result stands

Ipswich 3 pts. Wolves 1 pt.

Premiership

P Pts

Poole 15 33

Ipswich 16 33

Belle Vue 17 31

Swindon 14 24

Wolves 15 22

King's Lynn 15 19

Peterborough 16 17

