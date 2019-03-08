E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Witches duo are named as British Grand Prix reserves at Cardiff

PUBLISHED: 13:51 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 12 August 2019

Danny King.. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches will have two riders at the British GP as Danny King and Chris Harris line up as track reserves in Cardiff on September 21.

King, who dons the No.17 race jacket, finished second at the British Championship Final in Manchester on July 29, which saw Charles Wright win his first national title and the wild card for the Principality Stadium showdown.

After winning his British Championship in 2016, King competed in Cardiff, scoring seven points and winning his last race in fine style.

Harris, who wears No.18, needs little introduction to the Principality Stadium, where he famously scythed his way through the field in 2007 to win the British SGP and give the venue one of its most iconic speedway moments.

The triple British champion, who raced nine full seasons in the SGP series, finished fourth in this year's British Final and represented his country in the Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations Finals last month.

It's a great boost for both riders and although they have no programmed rides, they could have to come in to race at any moment.

