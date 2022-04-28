Witches searching for first win as Stars come to Foxhall

Ipswich Witches are searching for their first victory of the season as King’s Lynn Stars visit Foxhall tonight.

The Witches have lost their opening three matches of the 2022 season but will be hopeful of better in tonight’s local derby in the League Cup.

Ritchie Hawkins’ side’s tough start to the season means they are not able to progress through to the next stage of the competition this evening, even with victory, but the team boss is hopeful of getting the campaign up-and-running.

The Witches go into the meeting hoping both Cameron Heeps and Erik Riss will return from illness, but with No.8 Danyon Hume coming into the side in place of Paul Starke.

“It’s very important that we get a win on Thursday,” Hawkins said.

“The season hasn’t started great results wise, and it will be nice to have a 1-7 back of Ipswich Witches. We are at the stage already of the season for the fans that we need to get a win on the board and get everyone’s morale back up.

“Cam (Heeps) will be back from his illness; Starkey (Paul Starke) is over his illness but is still serving his seven-day ban so he will be missing, and we are going to be bringing in Danyon at reserve instead of him.

“I think Danyon deserves the chance, he did well at King’s Lynn under difficult circumstances being a number eight. He has started the season fairly well for Glasgow and he is knocking on the door and deserves a shot. I know how keen he will be to impress.

“Erik (Riss) is hopeful he will be back after a few days rest this week and by Thursday we hope he is fully fit and given the start to the season he’s had and having been one of our best riders in the first two meetings, we could really do with him.

“King’s Lynn have had an amazing start to the season and will clearly be on a high after progressing from the group and will be coming to Foxhall full of confidence. It is our job to get on top of them early and show them what we are about.

“If we are not fully on it, they have a team of riders who like Foxhall and we certainly need to improve on our performance against Peterborough. We don’t want to be losing to King’s Lynn at home, so we need to make sure that does not happen.”

The Stars, who are already through to the next stage of the competition, are led by former Grand Prix rider Niels-Kristian Iverson and also include former Witches Richard Lawson, Lewis Kerr and Richie Worrall in their side.

Tapes-up 7.30pm.

IPSWICH WITCHES: 1. Jason Doyle 8.96 2. Erik Riss 5.08 3. Cameron Heeps 4.96 4. Troy Batchelor 5.67 5. Danny King 7.76 © 6. Danyon Hume 3.00 7. Anders Rowe (RS). Team Manager: Ritchie Hawkins

KING’S LYNN STARS: 1. Niels-Kristian Iversen 7.54 2. Thomas Jorgensen 5.89 3. Richard Lawson 7.19 4. Lewis Kerr 5.55 5. Josh Pickering 7.38 © 6. Richie Worrall 5.37 7. Jack Thomas (RS). Team Manager: Alex Brady