Former World Champion Nicki Pedersen an early visitor to Foxhall as Witches announce 2020 fixtures.

Aussie fliers: Cameron Heeps and Jake Allen Picture: Steve Gardiner Steven Gardiner

Ipswich Witches will begin their speedway season at Foxhall Stadium at the start of April this year.

The first home fixture of the season is against King's Lynn on April 2 in the Supporters Cup.

Ipswich's first meeting is a week earlier at Peterborough also in the Supporters Cup.

Ipswich will face the Panthers, King's Lynn and defending champions Swindon in their Supporters Cup group as teams race each other home and away with the winner of the group progressing to the final.

After the cup action gets the season started, the Witches begin their Premiership campaign against top-flight newcomers Sheffield as three-times world champion Nicki Pedersen and his Tigers visit Foxhall in April followed by a local derby away at King's Lynn.

In May, Ipswich take on the Panthers home and away as they also welcome Wolverhampton and former Witch Rory Schlein to Suffolk. The month finishes with a first trip of the season to Owlerton to face Sheffield in the 'Tru Plant derby'.

The Premiership season picks up the pace in June with the fixtures coming thick and fast as the Witches take on champions Swindon home and away who have 2017 world champion Jason Doyle in their ranks again in 2020. There is another East Anglian derby at Foxhall against the Stars before the month ends with fixtures against Belle Vue.

Ritchie Hawkins' side face Wolves in July before the season reaches crunch time in August with more local derbies against King's Lynn and away trips to Wolves, Sheffield and Swindon.

The Witches race their final home league tie against Swindon in September before ending the regular season with a trip to the National Speedway Stadium to face the Aces, hoping to secure their place in the end of season play-offs once again.

Thursday 26th March Peterborough 19:30 A SC

Thursday 2nd April King's Lynn 19:30 H SC

Monday 6th April King's Lynn 19:30 A SC

Thursday 9th April Swindon 19:30 H SC

Monday 13th April Swindon 19:30 A SC

Thursday 16th April Peterborough 19:30 H SC

Thursday 23rd April Sheffield 19:30 H P1

Monday 27th April King's Lynn 19:30 A P1

Thursday 30th April Belle Vue 19:30 H P1

Thursday 7th May Peterborough 19:30 A P1

Thursday 14th May Wolves 19:30 H P1

Thursday 21st May Peterborough 19:30 H P1

Thursday 28th May Sheffield 19:30 A P1

Thursday 4th June Swindon 19:30 H P1

Thursday 11th June Swindon 19:30 A P1

Monday 15th June Wolves 19:30 A P1

Thursday 18th June King's Lynn 19:30 H P1

Monday 22nd June British Final 19:30 N IND

Thursday 25th June Belle Vue 19:30 H P2

Monday 29th June Belle Vue 19:30 A P1

Thursday 9th July Wolves 19:30 H P2

Thursday 16th July Peterborough 19:30 A P2

Thursday 23rd July Peterborough 19:30 H P2

Thursday 30th July Reserved 19:30 H

Thursday 6th August Reserved 19:30 H

Thursday 13th August Sheffield 19:30 H P2

Monday 17th August King's Lynn 19:30 A P2

Thursday 20th August King's Lynn 19:30 H P2

Monday 24th August Wolves 19:30 A P2

Thursday 27th August Sheffield 19:30 A P2

Monday 31st August Swindon 19:30 A P2

Thursday 3rd September Swindon 19:30 H P2

Monday 7th September Belle Vue 19:30 A P2

Thursday 10th September Reserved 19:30 H

Thursday 17th September Reserved 19:30 H

Monday 21st September Reserved 19:30 PPO

Thursday 24th September Reserved 19:30 H PPO

Monday 28th September Reserved 19:30 PPO

Thursday 1st Ocotber Reserved 19:30 PPO

Monday 5th October Reserved 19:30 PPO

Thursday 8th October Reserved 19:30 H PPO

Thursday 15th October Reserved 19:30 H

Thursday 22nd October Reserved 19:30 H

Thursday 29th October Reserved 19:30 H