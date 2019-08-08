Poole Pirates v Ipswich Witches... big meeting preview

Poole v Ipswich, Premiership tonight

WHEN AND WHERE…

The 'Tru Plant' Witches face Poole Pirates at Wimborne Road tonight in a Premiership fixture that starts at 7.30pm, writes Henry Chard.

THE TEAMS…

POOLE: 1. Jack Holder 7.63 2. R/R for Richie Worrall 5.22 3. Nicolai Klindt 7.37 4. Josh Grajczonek 6.95 © 5. Brady Kurtz 7.29 6. Nico Covatti 4.95 7. Ricky Wells 4.20 Team Manager: Neil Middleditch

IPSWICH: 1. Chris Harris 6.83 2. R/R for Cameron Heeps 6.26 3. Danny King 6.42 © 4. Jake Allen 5.80 5. Richard Lawson 6.75 6. Edward Kennett 5.71 7. Krystian Pieszczek 5.36. Team Manager: Ritchie Hawkins

REFEREE: C. Gay

VENUE: Wimborne Road

PREMIERSHIP TABLE

Team Meetings Points

Poole 16 36

Ipswich 18 36

Belle Vue 19 32

Wolverhampton 16 25

Swindon 14 24

King's Lynn 16 22

Peterborough 17 17

WHAT'S THE STORY?

The 'Tru Plant' Witches make the long trip to Dorset tonight as they end their week with a clash against table-toppers Poole.

Ipswich were in action on Monday at King's Lynn in the East Anglian derby and were heavily beaten 57-33 on a night to forget for the Witches.

The Suffolk side have visited Wimborne Road twice this season and have picked up a consolation point in both ties having narrowly lost in league and cup.

The Witches will be without Cameron Heeps following his crash at King's Lynn on Monday. The Australian withdrew after the fall and has suffered tendon and ligament damage to the knee and ankle. Rider replacement will be used at number two. Ipswich will be pleased to have Chris Harris in their side after he missed the last visit to Poole due to being away on international duty. Harris was a league winner with Poole last season and tends to go well there.

FROM THE MANAGER…

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins looks ahead to the clash…

"We have had two very good performances at Poole and the boys will be looking to do well there. Everyone will be looking forward to it and we want to put on a good show.

"Monday's defeat does not have any bearing on this meeting. We wanted to do well on Monday as it was our local derby. We go into every meeting looking for a result and that will be no different at Poole, we will try and perform and win. We are in a very good position, but we don't want to let it slip and everyone wants to win.

"Finishing top could prove vital, we don't know but we want to finish top. Going to Poole and getting a result could help us achieve that. Whatever happens, we want to do well but I suppose there is that added aspect that we are the top two sides at the moment."

THE PIRATES…

It's no surprise to speedway fans to see Poole currently sit at the top of the Premiership. The club have become accustomed to winning trophies in recent years and have that winning formula and mentality at the club. They look set to compete in the play-offs again in 2019 and have had to overcome a series of injuries this season. They have just one defeat to their name at home this year and have narrowly beaten the Witches twice in cup and league action at Wimborne Road.

The Pirates are without Richie Worrall who has a long-term injury and like the Witches, they will operate rider replacement at two.

AROUND THE TRACKS…

Wolverhampton comfortably beat Belle Vue 54-36 at Monmore Green whilst King's Lynn beat Ipswich 57-33 at the Adrian Flux Arena.