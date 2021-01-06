News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

Breaking

Tough news for Ipswich Witches fans as 2021season is put back

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 4:54 PM January 6, 2021   
There will be no league speedway for Ipswich Witches in 2020. Picture: Steve Gardiner

The 2021 speedway season looks likely to start in May now, not Easter as originally hoped - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Witches' speedway season looks as though it has been put back to May.

The Suffolk side were hoping for an April 1 start to the 2021 campaign after the 2020 season was completely wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Bacon: My best-ever Witches teams

However, the British Speedway AGM, starting tomorrow, has been put back a week, and the following statement issued.

"It was proposed that we would begin at Easter but in all probability it looks more like a May start to the British Speedway season now.

"Following a year without speedway and the decision by Poland to restrict rider availability it is absolutely vital that our planning not only gives us the strongest possible teams across both the Premiership and Championship, but also makes provision for sustainability in the future."

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Tesco and Sainsbury's stores in Suffolk confirm Covid-19 cases

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon

Education News

The Suffolk schools delaying re-opening for the start of term

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

All north Essex primary schools to stay CLOSED for start of term

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Man left for dead in layby after serious attack

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus