Witches OFF! Ipswich play-off date changed after Swindon postponement

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches' home leg of the Premiership Play-Off final scheduled for Thursday 10th October has been postponed to allow the second semi-final to run on that night.

Swindon Robins were due to race the Wolverhampton Wolves in the semi-final tonight at the Abbey, but the clash was postponed due to the bad weather.

The Robins will now travel to Monmore Green on Monday 7th October before hosting the second leg on Thursday 10th October.

A new date for the home leg of the final at Foxhall Stadium has not been announced as yet.

The Witches got through to the final after a stunning victory over Poole in the semi-final where they pulled back a 10-point deficit to run out victors.

The Witches last won the sport's top title (then Elite League) back in 1998, when they won the treble.