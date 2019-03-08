E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Breaking

Witches OFF! Ipswich play-off date changed after Swindon postponement

PUBLISHED: 15:18 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 03 October 2019

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches' home leg of the Premiership Play-Off final scheduled for Thursday 10th October has been postponed to allow the second semi-final to run on that night.

Swindon Robins were due to race the Wolverhampton Wolves in the semi-final tonight at the Abbey, but the clash was postponed due to the bad weather.

You may also want to watch:

The Robins will now travel to Monmore Green on Monday 7th October before hosting the second leg on Thursday 10th October.

A new date for the home leg of the final at Foxhall Stadium has not been announced as yet.

The Witches got through to the final after a stunning victory over Poole in the semi-final where they pulled back a 10-point deficit to run out victors.

The Witches last won the sport's top title (then Elite League) back in 1998, when they won the treble.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Social worker struck off for ‘sophisticated’ expense claim fraud

The social worker was an employee of Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

‘Wholly unjust’: Suffolk women devastated by court ruling on pensions

WASPI campaigners outside Downing Street in 2018. WASPI have been fighting for compensation as the government raised the pension age for women Picture: Margaret Thompson

Witches OFF! Ipswich play-off date changed after Swindon postponement

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘If I get three in three I’ll have to buy myself a present!’ – Vincent-Young on his flying start with Ipswich Town

Kane Vincent-Young is hugged by teammates James Norwood and Jon Nolan after scoring Town's fourth in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller

Kevin McCloud praises Suffolk dream house in Grand Designs episode

Channel 4 host Kevin McCloud praised the almighty achievement of Suffolk couple Toby and Libby Leeming in an episode of Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists