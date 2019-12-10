Breaking

Ipswich Witches reveal first rider for 2020 season

Jake Allen is the first rider to sign for the Ipswich Witches 2020 team. Picture: Taylor Lanning Archant

The Ipswich Witches have announced Jake Allen as their first signing for the 2020 Premiership campaign, writes Henry Chard.

Allen joined the club last winter and impressed everyone in his debut season at Foxhall as he piled on the points from reserve before establishing himself in the main body of the team.

The 24-year-old returns on a 5.56 average and is delighted to be back in Suffolk next season.

"I'm very happy to be back for the Witches in 2020," said Allen. "Negotiations were very easy to come back. They were done pretty much at the end of this season, so I was pleased to have both my teams in UK sorted before I flew home."

The Queenslander will double-up with Scunthorpe in the Championship again where he became a heat leader and he made no secret of how much he enjoyed his time at Ipswich last season.

"The thing I enjoyed most was the professionalism of the club. It's very high and everything behind the scenes is done how a professional club should be done.

Danny King and Jake Allen join mechanics to celebrate Richard Lawson and James Sarjeant's 4-2 in heat 14, that secured the Witches qualification to the final of the play-offs last season. Picture: Steve Gardiner Danny King and Jake Allen join mechanics to celebrate Richard Lawson and James Sarjeant's 4-2 in heat 14, that secured the Witches qualification to the final of the play-offs last season. Picture: Steve Gardiner

"Also, we had great fun with the boys and a good laugh before every meeting. Whether it be going for a kickabout before on the centre green and taking the mick out of one another for the bad touches or having a coffee and a biscuit talking about our busy week's racing."

The Australian suffered a shoulder injury last campaign but won't need surgery on it this winter and is instead riding the waves back home.

After missing out in the Premiership Play-Off final last season, Allen is hoping the team can bring some silverware to Foxhall in 2020 as he targets a heat leader role in the team.

"Obviously as a club we want to go one better than last year and I think we can do that," he said. "We learnt a lot as a club this year, so the plan is to bring some trophies back to Foxhall this coming season.

"As for individual goals, I just want to keep plugging away at my average and building that up. I'd like to move into a heat leader role by the end of the season which is a big ask but I think I can do it.

"I've invested a lot of money and time into myself and bikes this winter so I'm hoping to reap in the rewards once the season starts."