Ipswich Witches Team of the Decade! Podcast Special, with Mike Bacon and guests.....

Action from Foxhall Stadium with the Witches.... Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Join host MIKE BACON and guests as they talk speedway at Ipswich Witches over the last 10 years..... and longer!

Joining Mike are loyal fans, Pete Ingram, Emma Punchard, Kevin Long and Robert Mutimer, all of whom have watched the Witches over the last decade.... and longer!

Find out their thoughts on...

- The Witches Team of the Decade - and why

Left to right, the panel who decided on the Witches Team of the Decade!! Pete Ingram, Robert Mutimer, Emma Punchard, Kevin Long and Mike Bacon. Photo: SAM DAWES Left to right, the panel who decided on the Witches Team of the Decade!! Pete Ingram, Robert Mutimer, Emma Punchard, Kevin Long and Mike Bacon. Photo: SAM DAWES

- Which riders do they wish had been a Witch?

- Outstanding memories over the last 10 years

- Last season... And hopes for the season ahead

- Favourite other tracks

- Manager of the decade and most importantly....

- Pizza toppings, Corrie or EastEnders and much more in this one-hour special

