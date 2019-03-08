Witches set for big play-off semi-final with Poole Pirates... dates here

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 09:24 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 20 September 2019

From the left, Kyle Howarth, Danny King, Sam Masters and Richard Lawson race towards the first bend. Howarth and King will be partners in the Championship pairs at Somerset on Friday Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches will face the Poole Pirates in the Premiership Play-Off semi-final.

The Pirates finished top of the Premiership, giving them choice of opponents in the play-offs and they chose to take on the fourth-placed Witches over two legs.

The first leg of the semi-final will take place on Monday (23rd) at Poole Stadium before the return leg is hosted at Foxhall Stadium on Thursday 26th September.

The other semi-final will be contested between the Swindon Robins and the Wolverhampton Wolves.

Wolverhampton's home leg will be on Monday 30th September before they head to the Abbey Stadium on Thursday 3rd October.

The final will take place over two legs the following week on Monday 7th October and Thursday 10th October.

All play-off fixtures will also be live on BT Sport.

