King's Lynn Stars v Ipswich Witches... Big meeting preview

Krystian Pieszczek (red helmet) and Ty Proctor bumping elbows on the way from the tapes when Lynn and Ipswich met at Foxhall earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches travel to King's Lynn Stars in the Premiership on Monday

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

WHEN AND WHERE…

The 'Tru Plant' Witches travel to Norfolk to face the King's Lynn Stars at the Adrian Flux Arena tommorow in a Premiership clash that starts at 7.30pm.

THE TEAMS…

KING'S LYNN: 1. Robert Lambert 8.74 © 2. Michael Palm Toft 5.65 3. Ty Proctor 6.29 4. Thomas Jorgensen 5.98 5. Craig Cook 7.19 6. Lewis Kerr 4.81 7. Simon Lambert 3.00. Team Manager: Peter Schroeck

IPSWICH: 1. Richard Lawson 7.32 2. Danny King 6.51 © 3. Chris Harris 7.08 4. Edward Kennett 5.57 5. Krystian Pieszczek 5.92 6. Aaron Summers (g) 5.35 7. Cameron Heeps 5.26. Team Manager: Ritchie Hawkins

REFEREE: C. Gay

PREMIERSHIP TABLE

Team Meetings Points

Belle Vue 10 23

Ipswich 7 17

Peterborough 10 14

Poole 7 12

Wolverhampton 7 10

Swindon 6 8

King's Lynn 7 6

You may also want to watch:

WHAT'S THE STORY?

The Witches face their local rivals King's Lynn once again on Monday in the Premiership in the start of another week of derbies. Ipswich travel to Norfolk on Monday before hosting the Stars at Foxhall on Thursday. The Witches have already been to the Adrian Flux Arena this season in the Supporters Cup as they lost 52-38 and they will be looking for an improved performance this time around as they look to pick up more points on their travels in the league and continue their strong start to 2019. Ipswich will be keen to get out on track after last Thursday's home meeting with Swindon was rained-off.

The Witches welcome back Krystian Piesczcek to the side for Monday's trip. The Polish rider missed the last meeting for his British club due to injury, but he is fit again and back in the Witches side for derby day. Jake Allen remains out injured as he continues to recover from his shoulder injury and Aaron Summers will guest in his place at number seven. Eddie Kennett makes his debut.

MORE: Mike Bacon's top favourite-ever Witches team

FROM THE MANAGER…

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins looks ahead to Monday's clash…

"It is a big meeting on Monday against King's Lynn and we are going there looking to win. I think it's an opportunity for us to get another away win and they are our local rivals, so we go there looking for the victory and Jake was the only person happy to see last Thursday called off!

"It will be good to have Krystian back and he feels fine after riding in Poland. It was tough to cover him with rider replacement, so it is good to have him back. I am looking forward to Eddie coming in and I think he will fit in very quickly. We all know him well and he knows everyone. When you look at us on paper, we are a very strong team.

"Aaron started the season very strongly, he got that late opportunity with Peterborough and took it with both hands and has done extremely well. You know what you are getting with him, he is a solid, reliable rider and I expect him to do a good job for us.

"We do not want to rush Jake, it is one of them where you have to take the expert's advice and stick with it. We will give him a couple more weeks and hopefully he will feel stronger than he did when he came back the other week and tried to race for us. I think he will come back a lot stronger for it and resting is the best thing to do.

THE STARS…

King's Lynn currently sit bottom of the table after seven meetings, although only one has been on home shale. The hosts know they are playing catch up already in the Premiership and that wins at home will be crucial if they are to climb the table. They have won their sole league fixture at home so far this season but have already been defeated twice in Norfolk in the Premiership Shield and Supporters Cup.

AROUND THE TRACKS…

Belle Vue thrashed Peterborough 62-28 at the National Speedway Stadium on Thursday in the Premiership.