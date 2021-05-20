Talking points! Witches v Belle Vue: Momentum key, hail arrival of Crump, Hawkins' verdict
- Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com
Ipswich Witches open their home 2021 season at Foxhall tonight as they entertain Belle Vue Aces. MIKE BACON gives the talking points.
MOMENTUM KEY
Both the Witches and the Aces began their seasons with wins on Monday night. The Witches away at Lynn, while Belle Vue saw off Sheffield at their Manchester arena.
So, tonight is all about momentum - because whoever wins has it in abundance. For the Witches especially the pressure is firmly on them to produce a result - anything the Aces can pick up will be a bonus for them.
HAIL JASON CRUMP
It's more than a year ago Ipswich Witches fans were told of the wonderful news, three-time world champion Jason Crump was joining them.
But the Foxhall faithful have never had a chance to welcome their star Aussie legend - until now! Unless you were at King's Lynn on Monday, you will not have seen Crump in a Witches race jacket - but you will tonight.
LEGEND TEAMS
The Aces and the Witches are without doubt two of the most iconic speedway clubs Britain has ever produced.
Throughout the 1970s and '80s the two teams produced some of Britain and the world's best racers and meetings between the sides was legendary. Belle Vue have won more British League top tier titles than any club (12) - the Witches have won four.
WATCH OUT!
Dan Bewley: The current British U21 champion and former British U19 champion - a title he won at Ipswich in 2019, the 21-year-old is a flying talent. A serious injury in 2018 where he broke his left femur, right arm and left wrist, is now well behind him.
WHAT THE BOSS SAYS
Ipswich Witches manager Ritchie Hawkins said: “It’s going to be a super tough meeting on Thursday, and we will all need to pull together and start like we did on Monday at King’s Lynn.
"We will have to put in a massive shift again to get a winning result and it should be a close meeting."
DID YOU KNOW?
Belle Vue is actually French for 'beautiful view'
TONIGHT'S TEAMS
IPSWICH: 1. Jason Crump 8.00 2. Rider replacement for Jordan Stewart 4.00, 3. Cameron Heeps 6.30 4. Jake Allen 5.56 5. Danny King 6.66 © 6. Anders Rowe 3.00 7. Drew Kemp (RS). Team Manager: Ritchie Hawkins
BELLE VUE: 1. Brady Kurtz 7.54 2. Ritchie Worrall 5.09 3. Dan Bewley 6.15 4. Steve Worrall 5.53 © 5. Charles Wright 6.51 6. Tom Brennan (RS) 7. Jye Etheridge 4.35. Team Manager: Mark Lemon
TICKETS
Tickets can be booked online up to midday today. Or you can pay at the turnstiles.
Having the NHS QR code available will speed up entry.