E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Breaking

Ipswich Witches v Swindon Robins Premiership Play-off Final pushed back till Tuesday

PUBLISHED: 13:02 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 13 October 2019

Ipswich Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins leads his squad into the Premiership Play-off Final against the Swindon Robins this week. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins leads his squad into the Premiership Play-off Final against the Swindon Robins this week. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

The Ipswich Witches will have to wait another day to get their Premiership Play-off Final clash with the Swindon Robins underway.

The Witches were due to host the Robins in the first leg of the finale tomorrow, but poor weather forecasts mean that the meeting has been pushed back 24 hours until Tuesday night.

Weather permitting, the Suffolk side then travel to Swindon for the crucial second leg on Thursday night.

MORE: Big Final preview - and Mike Bacon's prediction!

Swindon are the favourites in the final, but the Witches have been defying the odds all season long.

However, Ritchie Hawkins' side have not competed now for two weeks, with the Robins in action far more recently.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of £2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of £2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Boardley makes winning start as Felixstowe boss in Trophy clash with Coggeshall

Miles Powell fires home the winning penalty for Felixstowe & Walton in their Velocity Trophy win over Coggeshall. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

Man slashed across face with bottle in Castle Park

Essex Police are investigating an assault at a skate park off Cowdray Avenue, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver arrested after 135mph police chase on A14

Police arrested a driver on the A14 after they reportedly drove at 135mph and were in possession of a firearm Picture: NSRAPT

Suffolk entrepreneur and brave war veteran Harry Erben dies at 98

Sasha Erben and his father. Harry founded H. Erben in 1951. A family friend says Harry Erben was a man of style and generosity; a superb entrepreneur and businessman  widely read and entertaining Picture: H. Erben Limited
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists