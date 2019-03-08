Breaking

Ipswich Witches v Swindon Robins Premiership Play-off Final pushed back till Tuesday

Ipswich Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins leads his squad into the Premiership Play-off Final against the Swindon Robins this week. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

The Ipswich Witches will have to wait another day to get their Premiership Play-off Final clash with the Swindon Robins underway.

The Witches were due to host the Robins in the first leg of the finale tomorrow, but poor weather forecasts mean that the meeting has been pushed back 24 hours until Tuesday night.

Weather permitting, the Suffolk side then travel to Swindon for the crucial second leg on Thursday night.

Swindon are the favourites in the final, but the Witches have been defying the odds all season long.

However, Ritchie Hawkins' side have not competed now for two weeks, with the Robins in action far more recently.