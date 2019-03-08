E-edition Read the EADT online edition
LISTEN: One promoter, one reporter and one fan... Louis, Bacon and Mutimer on the play-off final

PUBLISHED: 17:40 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 11 October 2019

Robert Mutimer, who has been at every Witches meeting (home and away) this season, with the team, ahead of the Premiership Play-Off Semi-Final with Poole, on 28th September 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Robert Mutimer, who has been at every Witches meeting (home and away) this season, with the team, ahead of the Premiership Play-Off Semi-Final with Poole, on 28th September 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches' play-off podcast special

SWINDON HERE WE COME PODCAST HERE

Join Chris Louis, Mike Bacon and Robert Mutimer for a special play-off podcast.

Super fan Robert has followed the Witches all over the country in 2019 and hasn't missed a meeting.

Listen to why he thinks the Witches can lower Swindon's colours in the Premiership final.

And Chris Louis and Mike Bacon also offer their thoughts.

MORE SPEEDWAY PODCASTS HERE

