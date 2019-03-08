LISTEN: One promoter, one reporter and one fan... Louis, Bacon and Mutimer on the play-off final
PUBLISHED: 17:40 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 11 October 2019
Ipswich Witches' play-off podcast special
Join Chris Louis, Mike Bacon and Robert Mutimer for a special play-off podcast.
Super fan Robert has followed the Witches all over the country in 2019 and hasn't missed a meeting.
Listen to why he thinks the Witches can lower Swindon's colours in the Premiership final.
And Chris Louis and Mike Bacon also offer their thoughts.