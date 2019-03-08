Watch: Witches v Swindon play-off special, featuring Chris Louis, Mike Bacon and Robert Mutimer and their predictions

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 18:28 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 12 October 2019

Cameron Heeps & Jake Allen celebrate in heat 8 of the Ipswich Witches v Poole Pirates play-off semi final. Picture: Steve Gardiner

Cameron Heeps & Jake Allen celebrate in heat 8 of the Ipswich Witches v Poole Pirates play-off semi final. Picture: Steve Gardiner

Steven Gardiner

With the Witches versus Robins play-offs in sight, one promoter, one fan and one journalist got together to discuss the big meeting ahead.

Join CHRIS LOUIS, ROBERT MUTIMER (a Witches fan who did not miss a meeting in 2019), and MIKE BACON for a chat and a look at the Premiership play-off final against Swindon.

The main men to watch out for, where will it be won?

Who do they think will win? And by how many?

PLUS: LISTEN TO SPEEDWAY PODCASTS HERE, FEATURING LOUIS, LORAM, NICHOLLS, KING, HAWKINS, HEEPS

