Video
Watch: Witches v Swindon play-off special, featuring Chris Louis, Mike Bacon and Robert Mutimer and their predictions
PUBLISHED: 18:28 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 12 October 2019
Steven Gardiner
With the Witches versus Robins play-offs in sight, one promoter, one fan and one journalist got together to discuss the big meeting ahead.
Join CHRIS LOUIS, ROBERT MUTIMER (a Witches fan who did not miss a meeting in 2019), and MIKE BACON for a chat and a look at the Premiership play-off final against Swindon.
The main men to watch out for, where will it be won?
Who do they think will win? And by how many?
