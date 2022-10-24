Ipswich Witches well beaten in final Premiership clash

Match Report

Sheffield Tigers 54 Ipswich Witches 36

Ipswich Witches ended their 2022 Premiership season on a losing note, as they were well beaten by Sheffield Tigers, in Yorkshire.

In fairness, the meeting was a dead rubber, Belle Vue already crowned Premiership champions two weeks ago in the play-offs.

Jason Doyle and Danny King were the only riders to win heats for the Foxhall side, who ended the regular season in second place in the table, three points behind Sheffield. A good return.

The Witches welcomed back Erik Riss to the side after he was replaced by Rohan Tungate after damaging his ankle.

But the Suffolk side were without Paul Starke, who broke down en route - Lee Complin replaced him.

Erik Riss and Jason Doyle in action for the Witches. Riss was back for Ipswich at Sheffield. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

The meeting didn't get underway until just past 8pm with extra track work taking place.

And when it did Doyle led from start to finish with Lewis Kerr never far behind in a drawn opening race.

Complin split the Tigers in the next as Sheffield took an early lead, before Danny King went through the tapes in heat three, Anders Rowe replaced him, but it was the Tigers who notched their first maximum of the night to lead 12-6.

It was 17-7 one race later as the Tigers continued to hit the Witches hard. Doyle won again in heat five, but it was another maximum to the Tigers a heat later with the meeting already as good as gone for the visitors at 25-11.

Three drawn heats slowed the Tigers progress down somewhat, Doyle winning a tactical sub ride in heat nine.

King squeezed passed Kerr in heat 10, but the Tigers were now 38-22 ahead, as Doyle dropped his first point of the night in the next, Tigers' guest Sam Masters remaining unbeaten.

King won heat 12, pipping Adam Ellis on the line and Doyle passed Masters in an exciting heat 13, as the Tigers ran out comfortable victors, despite the Witches finishing the night and their season on a 5-1 maximum, with Doyle and King leading the way in the heat 15.

Troy Batchelor, left, Jason Doyle, centre and Danny King. - Credit: Taylor Lanning

Scorers

Sheffield: J Holder 10+1, L Kerr 8+1, A Ellis 9+3, R/R, S Masters 11, J Sedgmen 5+1, C Mountain 11+2.

Ipswich: J Doyle 15+1, A Summers 2 , D King 9+1, E Riss 5, T Batchelor 1, L Complin 3, A Rowe 1+1.

Heat details

1. Doyle, Kerr, Holder, Summers...61.25...3-3

2. Mountain, Complin, Sedgmen, Rowe...61.50...4-2...7-5

3. Kerr, Ellis, Riss, Rowe, King (t/ex)...61.94...5-1...12-6

4. Masters, Mountain, Batchelor, Complin...62.32...5-1...17-7

5. Doyle, Mountain, Ellis, Summers...62.44...3-3...20-10

6. Holder, Kerr, Complin, Batchelor (r)...62.06...5-1...25-11

7. Masters, Riss, King, Sedgmen...62.75...3-3...28-14

8. Mountain, Summers, Rowe, Kerr...63.13...3-3...31-17

9. Doyle (tac ride), Sedgmen, Ellis, Complin...63.57...3-3...34-20

10. Holder, King, Kerr, Riss...63.12...4-2...38-22

11. Masters, Doyle, Sedgmen, Summers...61.87...4-2...42-24

12. King, Ellis, Mountain, Complin...63.94...3-3...45-27

13. Holder, Doyle, Masters, Batchelor...62.81...4-2...49-29

14. Ellis, Riss, Sedgmen, Rowe...64.43...4-2...53-31

15. King, Doyle, Masters, Mountain...63.75...1-5...54-36





Final Premiership table

Team P Pts.

Sheffield 20 46

Ipswich 20 43

Belle Vue 20 38

Wolves 20 34

King's L 20 27

Pet'boro 20 13

BELLE VUE champions after winning the play-offs.

MEANWHILE, Mildenhall Fen Tigers' rained-off double header of the NDL Final and KO Cup final, with Leicester, that was called off on Sunday will take place on Thursday night, 7.30pm start.