'Individually we can improve' – Ipswich Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins

Cameron Heeps listens intently to Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins during a team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins is looking for continued improvement from his side as King’s Lynn come to Foxhall gunning for revenge.

The two teams clash in the big Bank Holiday Monday afternoon meeting at Foxhall Stadium (2.15pm).

Just a few weeks ago the Stars were sent packing in no uncertain terms with a 59-31 Supporters' Trophy clash beating at Foxhall.

On Monday however, it's Premiership points on the table.

And Hawkins knows only too well his team will really have to be on it to repeat that result.

Richard Lawson (red helmet) and Krystian Pieszczek inside Kenneth Bjerre against Belle Vue earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Richard Lawson (red helmet) and Krystian Pieszczek inside Kenneth Bjerre against Belle Vue earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“Obviously I'd be delighted with another performance against Lynn like we produced in the Supporters' Trophy match,” Hawkins said.

“But I'm sure they will be keen to perform better than they did that night, so we will need to be better too.

“We cannot afford to be complacent and we want to send what we hope will be a big Holiday crowd home happy because I'm sure there will be a great atmosphere in the stadium.”

The Witches are unbeaten at home in all competitions so far this campaign – four wins that have buoyed the Foxhall fans as their team returns to the top tier of Premiership speedway.

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins watches on. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins watches on. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

However, Hawkins feels his side can still do more at home.

“To be fair I don't even know if we have had a home match where all the riders would be happy with their performance,” he added.

“We have had good results at home but on an individual basis, some members of the team will have gone away from those meetings feeling a little disappointed.

“I think we have been good at home and have had good results but individually we can improve which will improve the team's performance.”

Cameron Heeps was involved in a nasty crash with Wolves' Scott Nicholls at the Monmore Green track on Monday.

He's battered and bruised but is set to race for his Championship side Edinburgh Monarchs this weekend, before Monday's Foxhall clash.

“Yep, I'm a bit sore to be honest,” Heeps said.

“I didn't do much damage to the bike and it's just bumps and bruises. I'll be ok.

Lynn are led by recently crowned British Under-21 champion Robert Lambert, his third title in succession.

Lambert has also been selected in the Great Britain squad for the upcoming Speedway of Nations. The youngster struggled in Suffolk last time out, scoring just two points, but he is unlikely to let the same thing happen again on Monday.