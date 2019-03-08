Opinion

Five things we learned about Ipswich Witches on a sultry and lightning-struck night at Foxhall

Richard Lawson inside Jacob Thorssell in heat three of the Ipswich v Wolverhampton meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

MIKE BACON takes a look at Ipswich Witches victory over Wolves and pinpoints key areas

Cameron Keeps with a wet towel on his head to cool down ahead of the Ipswich v Wolverhampton meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Cameron Keeps with a wet towel on his head to cool down ahead of the Ipswich v Wolverhampton meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

KRYSTIAN PIESZCZEK

Ipswich have had plenty of top Polish stars ride for them over the years and while Pieszczek is no Tomasz Gollob or Jarek Hampel, he is becoming a key rider in this successful Witches septet.

Pieszczek is very mentally strong.

He never lets a bad ride bother him and bounces back time after time. Just when you think he's done for the night, BANG! He'll go out and win a race.

Against Wolves it was a case-in-point. Two pretty hapless rides in heats 5 and 7, Pieszczek then nips out to win heats 11 and 13 at the most crucial of stages. I like him as a rider - and I'm not alone, I'm sure.

THUNDER BOLTS AND LIGHTNING

Krystian Pieszczek (blue helmet), Rory Schlein (white), Sam Masters (yellow) and Chris Harris negotiate the tricky conditions in heat ahead of the meeting being called off. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Krystian Pieszczek (blue helmet), Rory Schlein (white), Sam Masters (yellow) and Chris Harris negotiate the tricky conditions in heat ahead of the meeting being called off. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Wow! What a sultry, stormy night it was at Foxhall, with rain coming, then going, with thunder and lightning accompanying the last couple of heats.

But the Witches kept focus.

It could have been easy to start to blame the elements and look to get the meeting called off. But no way, not this Ipswich side. They leave any excuses in their vans!

RITCHIE DOES IT AGAIN

Hands up who thought Krystian Pieszczek should have been replaced in heat 11?

Yep, thought so.

I must admit I had half an inkling he would be pulled after two poor opening rides.

But team boss Hawkins knows his riders. He's with them home and away and knows what they can do.

He trusted the young Pole, who duly delivered. Good team management that. Won Witches the meeting.

TOUGH FOR THE BOMBER

It's fair to say Chris Harris' best meetings in Witches colours have been on the road this season.

Danny King on the pits phone to the referee after he was excluded from heat three Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Danny King on the pits phone to the referee after he was excluded from heat three Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

He tops the Witches averages away, but is only fifth in the home meetings averages.

Foxhall probably isn't his favourite track.

But when Bomber just walks into the pits, it lifts the Witches. What an inspirational rider he can be. He only got three points against Wolves, but all three were vital and his contribution off-track cannot be underestimated. He is class.

UP NEXT...

Well, the Witches are at home to Belle Vue next Thursday, before travelling to King's Lynn, then Poole. They finish their regular season with four of their last five meetings at home.

What a chance to finish top of the pile they have given themselves and get first pick of opponents in the play-offs.