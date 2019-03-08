Wivenhoe set the pace in Two Counties Championship

James Scott, who top-scored with 58 in Mistley's defeat at league leaders Wivenhoe. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Wivenhoe continue to set the pace at the top of Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship, following an eighth win in 10 starts at the expense of Mistley on Saturday.

Mistley were restricted to 182 for eight off their 50 overs, despite a half-century from James Scott (58) at No. 4. Scott put on 62 for the third wicket with Khalipha Cele (35) before the latter was run out with the score on 103.

The hosts made short work of reaching their target, winning by seven wickets with 12.5 overs in hand.

Openers James Hanscombe (63) and Matt Durrell (30) ensured a swift start, while Tom Durrell (40) and Dick Bruwer (37no) completed the job.

Second-placed Witham thrashed bottom club Ipswich by eight wickets, Ipswich having been skittled out for just 92, while the Suffolk derby yielded a 37-run win for Lakenheath at Hadleigh. It was only Lakenheath's second win of the summer.

Meanwhile, defending champions Worlington comfortably beat Maldon by 149 runs, thanks to James Watson's innings of 99 (13 fours and a six) in their total of 223 all out.

Only two Maldon batsmen, Jimmy Ainscough (25) and Matt Coppin (11) reached double figures as the visitors were bowled out for 74 in just 16.4 overs. Opening bowler John Maynard took five for 36, by blasting through the top order, before Mark Nunn (four for 15 off 4.4 overs) completed the rout.

Woolpit suffered an 84-run defeat at third-placed Coggeshall, their sixth defeat from 10 matches.

A third wicket partnership of 145 between Matthew Short (109, off 70 balls) and Jimmy Rees (53) put Coggeshall in the driving seat, and Woolpit then slithered to 167 all out in their reply, despite a promising opening stand of 73 between Will Parker (31) and Andy Northcote (59).

Parker was trapped LBW by Short, and Northcote was then run out, the Suffolk visitors losing their last nine wickets for the addition of 63 runs.

Haverhill beat Halstead by 64 runs. The hosts made 204 for eight, and Halstead then slipped to 81 for seven. Joe Morris (52) offered some late resistance, Rajan Singh taking three for 31 off eight overs.