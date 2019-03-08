Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 18°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Wivenhoe set the pace in Two Counties Championship

PUBLISHED: 10:42 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 24 June 2019

James Scott, who top-scored with 58 in Mistley's defeat at league leaders Wivenhoe. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

James Scott, who top-scored with 58 in Mistley's defeat at league leaders Wivenhoe. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Wivenhoe continue to set the pace at the top of Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship, following an eighth win in 10 starts at the expense of Mistley on Saturday.

Mistley were restricted to 182 for eight off their 50 overs, despite a half-century from James Scott (58) at No. 4. Scott put on 62 for the third wicket with Khalipha Cele (35) before the latter was run out with the score on 103.

The hosts made short work of reaching their target, winning by seven wickets with 12.5 overs in hand.

Openers James Hanscombe (63) and Matt Durrell (30) ensured a swift start, while Tom Durrell (40) and Dick Bruwer (37no) completed the job.

Second-placed Witham thrashed bottom club Ipswich by eight wickets, Ipswich having been skittled out for just 92, while the Suffolk derby yielded a 37-run win for Lakenheath at Hadleigh. It was only Lakenheath's second win of the summer.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, defending champions Worlington comfortably beat Maldon by 149 runs, thanks to James Watson's innings of 99 (13 fours and a six) in their total of 223 all out.

Only two Maldon batsmen, Jimmy Ainscough (25) and Matt Coppin (11) reached double figures as the visitors were bowled out for 74 in just 16.4 overs. Opening bowler John Maynard took five for 36, by blasting through the top order, before Mark Nunn (four for 15 off 4.4 overs) completed the rout.

Woolpit suffered an 84-run defeat at third-placed Coggeshall, their sixth defeat from 10 matches.

A third wicket partnership of 145 between Matthew Short (109, off 70 balls) and Jimmy Rees (53) put Coggeshall in the driving seat, and Woolpit then slithered to 167 all out in their reply, despite a promising opening stand of 73 between Will Parker (31) and Andy Northcote (59).

Parker was trapped LBW by Short, and Northcote was then run out, the Suffolk visitors losing their last nine wickets for the addition of 63 runs.

Haverhill beat Halstead by 64 runs. The hosts made 204 for eight, and Halstead then slipped to 81 for seven. Joe Morris (52) offered some late resistance, Rajan Singh taking three for 31 off eight overs.

Most Read

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Thunder and lightning to start the week before sunshine returns

Lightning storms to return to Suffolk before summer weather takes hold later on in the week. Picture: PETER CUTTS

Most Read

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Thunder and lightning to start the week before sunshine returns

Lightning storms to return to Suffolk before summer weather takes hold later on in the week. Picture: PETER CUTTS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New homes could pose flood risk, neighbours fear

New homes could be built in Witnesham - but neighbours are concerned about the potential flood risk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Team called ‘Ship Happens’ wins It’s A Knockout-style Suffolk challenge

Inspire Suffolk holds its first We're A Knockout contest. Pictured is the winning team from Fred. Olsen Cruises. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Wivenhoe set the pace in Two Counties Championship

James Scott, who top-scored with 58 in Mistley's defeat at league leaders Wivenhoe. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Pothole repairs being carried out across town

Work to repair potholes on roads across Lowestoft is being carried out. Delays are likely on the A1144 and A1117 at Normanston Drive as traffic control stop and go boards are in operation as work to reinstate a pothole is carried out near to the bus stop opposite the cemetery. Picture: Google Images

No Cutty Sark for spotty Lynne

The Cutty Sark... maybe next time. Picture: Alison Connors.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists