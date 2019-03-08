Witches battle back for draw in thriller at Wolves

Chris Harris led the Ipswich Witches with 12 points in their 45-45 draw at the Wolverhampton Wolves. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Premiership Wolverhampton Wolves 45 Ipswich Witches 45 Ipswich Witches came from eight points behind to snatch a thrilling draw and with it two league points at Wolverhampton tonight, writes Steve Waller.

With two heats to go they still trailed by six, but tactical substitute Chris Harris and Richard Lawson hammered home a 5-1 in the penultimate heat, before combining again for a heat advantage in the last, which salvaged a draw.

Whilst Harris finished the meeting strongly it didn't start well for him after he fell in the opening heat, although Cameron Heeps won the re-run.

In the next Edward Kennett was away at the front but suffered an engine failure, with the home side capitising to secure a maximum that gave them an early four point lead.

The third was shared before Jake Allen won the fourth, in another drawn heat.

The visitors slipped six behind in the fifth with Harris only second behind Thorssell and Morris passing Heeps for a point.

Former Witch Rory Schlein won the next for Wolves, before the home side edged into an eight point advantage, with Masters winning from Lawson and Kyle Howarth passing Danny King in the seventh.

There then followed a mid-meeting revival for the Suffolk side, with Allen winning from Luke Better and Heeps coming from behind to snatch third from Ryan Douglas, on the run-in to the line, as they pulled a couple back in the eighth.

It continued in the next with Pieszzcek and Kennett gaining a 5-1, with the latter holding off the challenge of Thorssell as the visitors closed to within two points.

However, home heat advantages in two of the next three heats took the home side back into a six point advantage, with three to go and although Harris and Pieszzcek made the better starts in the thirteenth, when both home riders went either side of the Pole it kept that six point advantage and crucially allowed Harris to be used as a tactical in heat 14.

So after a home defeat at the hands of Poole on Thursday the Witches have recovered quickly and remain well-placed in the Premiership table in third spot.

Scorers: Wolverhampton Wolves: Rory Schlein 8, Ryan Douglas 1+1, Jacob Thorssell 9, Nick Morris 4, Sam Masters 7+2, Kyle Howarth 6+1, Luke Becker 10+1

Ipswich Witches: Chris Harris 12, Cameron Heeps 4, Danny King 1+1, Richard Lawson 11, Krystian Pieszczek 4+1, Edward Kennett 6+1, Jake Allen 7