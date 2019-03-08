Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'We will be aggressive': OVO Energy Women's Tour racers ready to scrap in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 June 2019

Four tour winners, Coryn Rivera, Kasia Niewiadoma, Lizzie Deignan and Marianne Vos, spoke to the press ahead of the opening stage between Beccles and Stowmarket Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Four tour winners, Coryn Rivera, Kasia Niewiadoma, Lizzie Deignan and Marianne Vos, spoke to the press ahead of the opening stage between Beccles and Stowmarket Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

JAKE FOXFORD

With less than 24 hours to go, four champions of the OVO Energy Women's Tour are ready to set Suffolk alight with fierce racing between Beccles and Stowmarket.

Women's Tour passing the Archant offices of the EADT and Ipswich Star on the corner of Portman Road and Princes Street in 2018 Picture: ARCHANTWomen's Tour passing the Archant offices of the EADT and Ipswich Star on the corner of Portman Road and Princes Street in 2018 Picture: ARCHANT

Tour winners Coryn Rivera, Kasia Niewiadoma, Marianne Vos and Britain's Lizzie Deignan ready to conquer Suffolk and take the first stage of this year's series.

Rivera, the 2018 champion riding for team Sunweb, said: "Normally when it rains things get pretty hard, people can crash, they can puncture, so it's never easy.

"This first stage is very sprint-friendly so it should be great."

READ MORE: All you need to know about the Suffolk stage of the Women's Tour

Four tour winners, Coryn Rivera, Kasia Niewiadoma, Lizzie Deignan and Marianne Vos, spoke to the press ahead of the opening stage between Beccles and Stowmarket Picture: JAKE FOXFORDFour tour winners, Coryn Rivera, Kasia Niewiadoma, Lizzie Deignan and Marianne Vos, spoke to the press ahead of the opening stage between Beccles and Stowmarket Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Deignan, riding for the American team Trek-Segafredo, said: "We will be aggressive starting this tour and hopefully it's going to make for a great race.

"It's a privilege to be able to show off women's cycling on TV every night."

You may also want to watch:

She added: "It's important for the mechanics and the team when you've got weather like this.

I think we have to be prepared for anything. This first stage is very flat but we still have to be prepared."

The gruelling 98-mile route has three sprint sections and two Queen of the Mountain stages - before the pack head to Kent's Cyclopark for the second stage on June 11.

Race director Mick Bennett said: "They all said after the last tour that is wasn't hard enough - so we have made this year a lot tougher."

Bennett has already described this years race as "the most brutal edition yet" in an interview with The Telegraph on Saturday, after adding a sixth stage, a hilltop finish to another stage and adding over 4000m of climbing to the tour overall.

At the start of the race in Beccles, pupils from the local schools, local cycling club members and local business staff will take part in a lead out ride.

Fans waiting at the finish line in Stowmarket are can look forward to a carnival atmosphere of barbecues, ice cream and cheering crowds.

Most Read

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with versatile Bolton defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank. Picture: BWFC/TWITTER

‘I think he’s got back to his best... it’s such a shame’ - McCarthy’s praise for injury victim Judge

Mick McCarthy believes Alan Judge is back to his best. Picture: PA

Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Most Read

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with versatile Bolton defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank. Picture: BWFC/TWITTER

‘I think he’s got back to his best... it’s such a shame’ - McCarthy’s praise for injury victim Judge

Mick McCarthy believes Alan Judge is back to his best. Picture: PA

Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock launches Tory leadership campaign

Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West Suffolk Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

‘The junction is dangerous’: Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s airlifted to hospital following border crash involving two cars

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Runners in the pink at Race for Life

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists