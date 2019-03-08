Wonder strike by Gardner sets up terrific away win for Bury Town at Canvey Island

Bury Town players celebrate Will Gardner's fantastic first-half goal at Canvey Island. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Canvey Island 0 Bury Town 2

Bury Town midfielder Jake Chambers-Shaw, orange shirt, in action at Canvey Island. Picture: CARL MARSTON Bury Town midfielder Jake Chambers-Shaw, orange shirt, in action at Canvey Island. Picture: CARL MARSTON

A wonder strike by young Will Gardner, and a late poacher's effort by substitute Cruise Nyadzayo, secured a terrific away win for Bury Town in a top-three clash in the Isthmian League North at Canvey Island's Park Lane this afternoon.

Hosts Canvey Island hit the woodwork twice, but it was battling Bury who took the points to stay unbeaten in the league.

Left-back Gardner broke the deadlock with a sensational long-range strike in the 37th minute, crashing a 25-yarder into the top corner of the net.

And Ben Chenery's men then soaked up some second-half pressure from the Gulls, who had begun the day in second spot after three wins from three starts, before Nyadazyo took advantage of some hesitancy in the Gulls defence to slot the ball beyond keeper Lamar Johnson for the killer second on 86 minutes.

Bury Town away supporters behind the goal at Canvey Island.They had a bird's eye view of Will Gardner's first-half goal. Picture: CARL MARSTON Bury Town away supporters behind the goal at Canvey Island.They had a bird's eye view of Will Gardner's first-half goal. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Bury have now collected 10 points from a possible 12 in their first four fixtures of the campaign.

The visitors began brightly and bossed possession in the first few minutes, although it was Canvey Island who created the early chances.

Keeper Dan Barden, on loan for the season from Norwich City, dived bravely at the feet of striker Jason Hallett to snuff out a chance on seven minutes, and just a minute later winger Josh Hutchinson smacked the inside of the near post with a ferocious low drive.

At the other end, keeper Johnson just managed to scoop up a through ball before Ollie Hughes could pounce on 18 minutes - the Blues striker needed treatment on an injured knee before he could continue.

Bury Town players enjoy a drinks break while Ollie Hughes treatment for an injury during the first half at Canvey Island. Picture: CARL MARSTON Bury Town players enjoy a drinks break while Ollie Hughes treatment for an injury during the first half at Canvey Island. Picture: CARL MARSTON

On the half-hour mark, Gardner whipped over a terrific cross from the left which caused problems in the Gulls' defence. Hughes and Emmanuel Machaya were just a whisker away from diverting home.

Three minutes later and another Bury cross, this time delivered by Machaya from the right flank, again only needed a touch as the ball whistled just beyond the reach of Cemal Ramadan, with defender Alex Stephenson almost stabbing it home for an own goal.

However, Bury did hit the target in the 37th minute, thanks to a thunderbolt from Gardner.

Bury moved the ball about confidently, outside the penalty area, with Ramadan and Ryan Horne both involved, but there seemed little danger when Gardner received the ball until he let fly with an unstoppable shot from 25 yards out.

Gardner's rip-roaring effort rose beyond keeper Johnson and flew into the top corner of the net.

Hughes nodded wide from Jake Chambers-Shaw's cross, in first-half stoppage time, as the visitors ended the first half on top.

The Gulls stepped up a gear at the start of the second half, peppering the target.

Hallett's goalbound shot was deflected wide from Sammy Knott's cross, and the hosts hit the woodwork for the second time of the afternoon when defender Stephenson's towering header from Hutchinson's 56th minute corner rebounded off the far post.

Bury had to defend a few corners around the 75-minute mark, including when keeper Barden had to arch back to claw the ball over his bar to prevent an own goal by Joe Hood.

Barden came to Bury's rescue again with a wonderful save in the 83rd minute, finger-tipping George Purcell's deflected shot over his bar.

Substitute Nyadzayo made the game safe by sweeping home after both defender Elliott Warren and keeper Johnson had misjudged a long ball forward, with four minutes remaining.

Squads

CANVEY ISLAND: Johnson, Osifuwa, Knott, Lacey (sub Hamphreys, 62), Warren, Stephenson, Joseph, Levett, Hallett, Purcell, Hutchinson (sub Gebrai, 80). Unused subs: Gilbert, Finnegan, Dulieu.

BURY TOWN: Barden, Stafford, Gardner, Hood, White, Machaya (sub Robson, 650, Chambers-Shaw (sub Maughn, 72), Horne, Hughes, Ramadan (sub Nyadzayo, 85), Crane. Unused subs: Kennedy, Bugg.

Attendance: 251