Woodbridge 10K road race is cancelled due to Coronavirus

Action from last year's Woodbridge 10K road race. This year's event has been cancelled, following a statement this afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The Woodbridge 10K road race, scheduled for Sunday, May 17 and one of the biggest annual road running races in Suffolk, has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak,

Helen Davies, on her way to the ladies' title and third overall at last year's Woodbridge 10K. This year's event has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Helen Davies, on her way to the ladies' title and third overall at last year's Woodbridge 10K. This year's event has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge Shufflers, the organising team behind the Woodbridge 10K and its supporting Junior Race, has confirmed this afternoon that it will cancel this year’s races, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

This follows the announcement earlier in March when the club decided to postpone the registration process.

Race Director, Dave Alley, said: “I know this will come as a disappointment, but we want to make sure that everyone keeps safe.

“We must do everything that we can to follow government advice on minimising transmission, and we don’t know how long the outbreak will last.

“So we just don’t know when we will be able to stage the race.

“But we’re hoping that it will be next year. In fact, 2021 marks the 40th year of the 10K itself – so it would be heartening to have a big celebration to look forward to.

“We would like to thank all the runners, sponsors and our local community for their interest and support in the Woodbridge 10K, and a big hand goes to our team of volunteers who worked hard to try to make the race happen,” added Alley.

Last year’s 10K titles went to Felixstowe Road Runners’ Ben Carpendale, in 33mins 26secs, and Helen Davies, who was first lady and third overall in 34:27. Matt Spencer was second in 33:31.

- Visit https://woodbridgeshufflers.org.uk/ for more about the Woodbridge Shufflers and race related information, or follow the Woodbridge 10K page on Facebook.