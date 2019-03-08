Woodpeckers make it five in a row with win over Newmarket

Jake Rudge taps in for Woodbridge Town after good work from Aaron Churchyard aginst Newmarket.

Thurlow Premier Woodbridge Town 1 Newmarket Town 0 Woodbridge Town gained their fifth league win on the trot with a hard-fought win against an away side who created chances but failed to beat home keeper Alfie Stronge.

Woodbridge Town and Newmarket Town battle in a goalmouth scramble.

Jake Rudge scored the winner to seal another three points for the Woodpeckers as they maintained their second position in the league table.

Lewis Whitehead's cross was well held by Stronge after seven minutes and for the hosts Ryan Keeble's shot missed the target after 10 minutes.

Whitehead's shot was well parried by Stronge after 18 minutes and after 21 minutes Aaron Churchyard's shot was cleared off the line by a well organised away defence.

Baden Holmes' shot was well held by away keeper Alex Archer after 29 minutes and Whitehead headed in after 34 minutes but it was ruled out for an earlier push.

Ryan Keeble goes close for Woodbridge Town.

The Woodpeckers took the lead after 36 minutes when Keeble's pass found Churchyard and after his shot towards goal, Rudge was on hand to shoot home from close range.

Rudge's effort from an acute angle after 48 minutes just missed the target and Taylor Southgate's shot after 52 minutes was well saved by Archer. Whitehead's pass after 57 minutes found Max Melanson but his shot went wide of the post. Keeble's pace after 69 minutes beat the defender but his shot went inches wide of the post.

Carlos Edwards' corner after 82 minutes was headed wide by Mark Ray and Luke Mallett's cross was met by Ray but his shot was blocked.

Edwards' corner after 89 minutes was headed wide by Kelsey Trotter, but the game finished in another important win for the Woodpeckers.

Woodbridge: Stronge, Rea (Capt), Holmes, Southgate, Green, Scopes, Mallett, Churchyard, Rudge, Trotter, Keeble, Subs: Ray for Churchyard 65 mins, Sinclair for Rea 65 mins, Edwards for Rudge 80 mins, Unused: Hammond, Garnham.