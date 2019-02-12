Woodbridge come out on top in entertaining clash with FC Clacton

Woodbridge's new signing Luke Mallett score on his debut. Photo: PAUL LEECH Archant

Woodbridge 4 FC Clacton 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodbridge Town gained ground on league leaders Histon with a hard-fought win in an entertaining match against in-form opposition and a total of 13 goals in the team’s league matches against each other this season, writes John Middleditch.

Kelsey Trotter scored twice, Ryan Keeble and a debut goal for Luke Mallett saw the Woodpeckers win their fourth match on the trot.

Harry McDonald’s shot missed the target for the visitors after just four minutes and Jake Clowsley’s effort went inches wide of the post.

Jake Rudge was fouled on the edge of the penalty area, Carlos Edwards’ short free kick found Keeble and his shot tested away keeper Joe Fowler.

Kelsey Trotter scores his second for the Peckers against FC Clacton Photo; PAUL LEECH

Keeble’s superb lob found Trotter after 17 minutes and his shot hit the post with Fowler beaten.

Taylor Southgate’s shot was parried for a corner by Fowler after 25 minutes and a minute later the dangerous Clowsley’s shot was cleared off the line by Jake Green.

There was plenty of action for the near 200 crowd to enjoy as both sides had chances.

Keeble’s shot was well saved by Fowler but Trotter headed in the rebound to open the scoring from close range.

Clacton equalised after 41 minutes after a foul by Edwards, Karl Andrade stepped up with the penalty kick to beat home keeper Alfie Stronge. That was the way it stayed as the sides went in at the interval.

Rudge’s persistence paid off after 49 minutes and from his pass, Edwards’ cross found Keeble and he calmly slotted home to make it 2-1 as the Peckers got themselves back in front.

But Clacton fought back and two minutes later it was 2-2 when McDonald’s shot from close range made the scores level again.

Clowsley’s pass was met by Andrade and his shot hit the post, while Rudge’s shot on the hour hit the side netting.

But after 66 minutes, Trotter’s shot from 25 yards took a slight deflection and beat the advancing Fowler to make it 3-2 and his second goal.

Keeble’s shot tested Fowler and Edwards’ headed in but it was ruled out for offside.

Edwards’ accurate cross after 74 minutes found Mallett and he hammered home from close range to make it 4-2 and the points safe for the home side.

Andrade’s shot was superbly saved by Stronge after 87 minutes and Clacton sub Adam Daniels shot tested Stronge in the final minute.

Credit to both teams who were both played some excellent football from start to finish.

Woodbridge: Stronge, Rea (Capt), Holmes, Garnham, Southgate, Green, Sinclair, Edwards, Rudge, Trotter, Keeble, Subs: Mallett for Garnham 45 Mins, Hammond for Green 66 Mins, Knight for Sinclair 75 Mins: Unused: Josh Leech, Singh.

FC Clacton: Fowler, Lee Clowsley, Walter-Smith, Clampin, Chapman (Capt), Lamb, Hampson, Wales, Jake Clowsley, McDonald, Andrade, Subs: Daniels, Lartley, Marvell.

Referee: Jordan Sandwell, Assistants: Ashley Smith, Lewis Venables.

Attendance: 194