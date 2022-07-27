Blues legends Osman and Butcher on hand to re-launch Suffolk golf course

Russell Osman, white shirt centre, and Terry Butcher, second right at the back, among players who re-launched the Forest course at Woodbridge recently. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town legends, Terry Butcher and Russell Osman were on hand to re-launch the nine-hole Forest course at Woodbridge Golf Club.

The two former Town greats who won the UEFA Cup with the Blues in 1981 and who both played for England during their stellar careers are both members of the club and played in a four-ball with Bryan Lee and Simon Cheale, members of Woodbridge GC.

Other members and dignitaries of the club were present as well as representatives from the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, including editor Brad Jones and sports writers Stuart Watson and Mike Bacon.

The re-launched Forest course at Woodbridge. Nine very impressive holes. - Credit: Woodbridge Golf Club

Woodbridge Golf Club, a Top 100 course in England has completed a complete overhaul of the bunkering on its second course.

Following a full bunker refurbishment programme in 2019 on the heath course (18 holes), the nine-hole Forest course has undergone a similar transformation, under the guidance of renowned course architect, Martin Hawtree.

Opened in 1972, the nine-hole Forest Course is one of the finest facilities of its kind in East Anglia.

The great storm of October 1987 proved to be an ill wind that blew Woodbridge Golf Club some good fortune as adjoining land which had seen the trees flattened was purchased from the Forestry Commission and this allowed an extension to the nine-hole course.

The changes to the lay-out meant that a trio of short par threes were replaced by two par fours and a par five which is the longest hole at the club.

The Forest course at Woodbridge, looking good in the summer sun. - Credit: Woodbridge Golf Club

The result is that the current Forest course is now feted as one of the best nine-hole courses in the Eastern Counties.

At over 6,300 yards over 18 holes, the Par 70 course offers an extremely good test of golf as well as being a picturesque and peaceful spot for enjoying the game. The course also benefits from being free draining.

This makes it a fantastic challenge with smaller greens and a great day out for visiting players. The course is available to all and bookings can be made online via the club website:

www.woodbridge.intelligentgolf.co.uk