Five-day forecast

Woodbridge Rugby Club under 10s win Prima Cup Bowl at Leicester Tigers

PUBLISHED: 15:04 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 06 May 2019

Woodbridge Rugby Club's Under 10 side won the Prima Cup Bowl at Welford Road. Picture: SIMON BALLARD

Woodbridge Rugby Club's Under 10 side won the Prima Cup Bowl at Welford Road. Picture: SIMON BALLARD

Archant

Woodbridge Rugby Club is celebrating 50 years of providing community rugby – and its under 10s team has joined the celebrations by winning the Prima Cup Bowl at Leicester Tigers’ famous Welford Road ground.

Woodbridge Rugby Club's youngsters in action at Welford Road. Picture: SIMON BALLARDWoodbridge Rugby Club's youngsters in action at Welford Road. Picture: SIMON BALLARD

Overjoyed head coach Steve Wilding said: “The squad of over 38 children have worked hard to achieve this, our hugely dedicated coaches laboured all season to imbue the players with the right skills and attitude to play rugby well while reflecting its core values of teamwork, respect, discipline, enjoyment and sportsmanship.

“Thanks to all involved in contributing to such a wonderful squad, including our ever supportive families and friends, who cheer us on from the touchline come rain or shine. Woodbridge U10s squad have been involved in many successful festivals across the region this season, and playing at the legendary Welford Road ground and winning the Prima Cup Bowl is a great way to end the season.”

