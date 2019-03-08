E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woodpeckers plunder seven goals at Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 13:26 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 29 September 2019

Jake Rudge opens the scoring for Woodbridge Town during their 7-1 win at Gorleston. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Jake Rudge opens the scoring for Woodbridge Town during their 7-1 win at Gorleston. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

Gorleston 1 Woodbridge Town 7

Woodbridge Town are up to second in the Thurlow Nunn Premier after a comprehensive win at Gorleston, racing into a 4-0 lead by half-time and going on to score seven goals in total to leapfrog Norwich United in the table.

After keeper Alfie Stronge failed a late fitness test, Aaron Churchyard yet again proved his versatility by making two excellent saves as he proved his worth in goal.

Two goals from Jake Rudge and further efforts by George Bowman, Mark Ray, Kelsey Trotter and a wonder goal from substitute Nathan Read clinched the win.

Bowman's free kick went over the bar after a foul on Carlos Edwards on two minutes, and Trotter's effort after 15 minutes went inches wide of the post as the visitors started well.

George Bowman celebrates scoring Woodbridge Town's second goal in their big win at Gorleston. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Luke Mallett's accurate cross was well finished by Rudge to break the deadlock in the 29th minute, and Bowman made it 2-0 with a superb low finish past home keeper Connor Milligan just three minutes later.

Bowman's back-heel after 38 minutes found Ray and, from his pass, Mallett netted the third with an excellent finish.

A rare home attack a minute later saw Peter Lambert's shot hit the bar, and from the rebound Churchyard denied the home striker with a superb stop.

Woodbridge Town boss, Jamie Scales, gets ready to come on as a substitute while Carlos Edwards takes over, on the sidelines. Picture: PAUL LEECHWoodbridge Town boss, Jamie Scales, gets ready to come on as a substitute while Carlos Edwards takes over, on the sidelines. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Rudge's lob beat Milligan after 43 minutes for 4-0, and the busy Milligan produced an amazing triple save to deny Edwards, Trotter and Ray just before half-time.

Ray headed home the fifth from Edwards' cross early in the second half, with Trotter increasing the lead further after 50 minutes with a good finish to make it 6-0.

Substitute Read made it 7-0 in the 80th minute with a superb strike from 25 yards out that flew into the top corner of the net.

Gorleston pulled a controversial goal back after 84 minutes when, after Jake Green appeared to be fouled on the edge of the area, Connor Ingram made no mistake to make it 7-1.

This was an excellent team performance, although it was slightly spoiled by injuries to Mallett, Green and Rudge, which are hopefully not too serious.

WOODBRIDGE: Churchyard, Rea, Hammond, Bowman, Southgate, Green, Mallett (sub Scales, 77), Edwards (sub Keeble, 58), Ray, Trotter, Rudge (sub Read, 67).

