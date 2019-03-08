Sunshine and Showers

Woodpeckers end season with another win to finish second

PUBLISHED: 15:38 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 28 April 2019

Luke Mallett celebrates securing the points for Woodbridge Town at Ely by sporting a Woodpeckers' mask! Picture: PAUL LEECH

Luke Mallett celebrates securing the points for Woodbridge Town at Ely by sporting a Woodpeckers' mask! Picture: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

Thurlow Premier

Ely City 0

Woodbridge Town 2

Woodbridge Town ended the season in style with their seventh league win on the trot and celebrated after the game with the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Runners-Up Shield, writes John Middleditch.

Utility player Aaron Churchyard proved his worth with an excellent clean sheet in goal, with goalkeeper Alfie Stronge out with a broken finger. The Woodpeckers started brilliantly and after two minutes Ben Garnham's through ball found Kelsey Trotter and his lob easily beat home keeper Harry Reynolds to make it 1-0.

Tom Williams had the ball in the net after 11 minutes but it was ruled out for offside. Sam Goodge's shot went over the bar after 20 minutes and the dangerous Chris Lewis' shot was well held by Churchyard after 24 minutes.

Baden Holmes' cross after 32 minutes went just beyond the onrushing Mark Ray. Taylor Southgate's header back after 37 minutes was met by Jake Green but his goalbound shot was cleared off the line by the home defence.

Ashley Walters' free-kick was tipped over by Churchyard for a corner after 40 minutes and Steve Holder's header went over the bar.

Jake Rudge's shot from an acute angle after 47 minutes went wide and Josh Lowe's shot was well blocked by away captain Sean Rea a minute later. Holmes' shot missed the target for the visitors after 57 minutes and Alex Batten's shot was well blocked by Churchyard for a corner after 69 minutes.

Trotter's shot was well held by Reynolds after 74 minutes and after 80 minutes Ryan Keeble's pass was met by Trotter and his curling shot went inches wide of the far post for the Woodpeckers.

The away side doubled their lead after 83 minutes when Trotter's slide rule pass found Luke Mallett and after rounding the advancing Reynolds he calmly slotted home and celebrated by putting on a Woodpecker mask!

This was another deserved win to end a quite remarkable season for the Woodpeckers after promotion last season.

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

'I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One' - McCarthy on Town's relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man's body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge house fire breaks out in Stowmarket

Firefighters attempted to put out flames in the loft space of a detached two-storey building Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Woodpeckers end season with another win to finish second

Luke Mallett celebrates securing the points for Woodbridge Town at Ely by sporting a Woodpeckers' mask! Picture: PAUL LEECH

Leiston finish league season with defeat

Coakley's cracker enough for Sudbury at Coggeshall

