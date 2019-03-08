Woodpeckers end season with another win to finish second

Luke Mallett celebrates securing the points for Woodbridge Town at Ely by sporting a Woodpeckers' mask! Picture: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Thurlow Premier Ely City 0 Woodbridge Town 2 Woodbridge Town ended the season in style with their seventh league win on the trot and celebrated after the game with the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Runners-Up Shield, writes John Middleditch.

Utility player Aaron Churchyard proved his worth with an excellent clean sheet in goal, with goalkeeper Alfie Stronge out with a broken finger. The Woodpeckers started brilliantly and after two minutes Ben Garnham's through ball found Kelsey Trotter and his lob easily beat home keeper Harry Reynolds to make it 1-0.

Tom Williams had the ball in the net after 11 minutes but it was ruled out for offside. Sam Goodge's shot went over the bar after 20 minutes and the dangerous Chris Lewis' shot was well held by Churchyard after 24 minutes.

Baden Holmes' cross after 32 minutes went just beyond the onrushing Mark Ray. Taylor Southgate's header back after 37 minutes was met by Jake Green but his goalbound shot was cleared off the line by the home defence.

Ashley Walters' free-kick was tipped over by Churchyard for a corner after 40 minutes and Steve Holder's header went over the bar.

Jake Rudge's shot from an acute angle after 47 minutes went wide and Josh Lowe's shot was well blocked by away captain Sean Rea a minute later. Holmes' shot missed the target for the visitors after 57 minutes and Alex Batten's shot was well blocked by Churchyard for a corner after 69 minutes.

Trotter's shot was well held by Reynolds after 74 minutes and after 80 minutes Ryan Keeble's pass was met by Trotter and his curling shot went inches wide of the far post for the Woodpeckers.

The away side doubled their lead after 83 minutes when Trotter's slide rule pass found Luke Mallett and after rounding the advancing Reynolds he calmly slotted home and celebrated by putting on a Woodpecker mask!

This was another deserved win to end a quite remarkable season for the Woodpeckers after promotion last season.