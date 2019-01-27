Woodpeckers bounce back to beat Histon

WoodbridgeTown fans celebrate as Jake Green scores to make it 1-1 against Histon. Picture: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Thurlow Premier Woodbridge Town 2 Histon 1 Woodbridge reversed last week’s result against their high-flying opponents in a game which saw Jamie Scales’ side recover from conceding a bizarre own goal to dominate after the break and deservedly take the points, writes Dave Meeson.

Taylor Southgate was at the heart of everything for Woodbridge Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH Taylor Southgate was at the heart of everything for Woodbridge Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH

The Peckers went into the game without influential midfielder Ben Garnham and striker Mark Ray who were both red-carded at Histon.

The influential Carlos Edwards and recent signing Jake Rudge stepped into the starting line-up and both played a big part in the victory.

The match itself was a clash of footballing styles as Woodbridge’s desire to pass out from the back was in stark contrast to the opposition, who looked to get the ball forward as quickly as possible and relied on a series of long throws.

Histon threatened through this route from the off and centre back Max York went close with a flicked header from a Lewis McDonald throw.

The hosts replied with Ellis Murrell picking up a deep Edwards cross before testing Histon keeper Sam Roach.

Matt Green went close midway through the half for the Stutes as he headed just the wrong side of the post from a McDonald cross.

The deadlock was broken on 34 minutes when home skipper Sea Rea failed to notice keeper Alfie Stronge had moved his position and rolled his back-pass into an unguarded net.

Jake Rudge, who was working extremely hard up front, went close to equalising just before the break but the former Claydon man could only find the side-netting.

Jake Rudge, on his full debut, was a contant threat up front for Woodbridge Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH Jake Rudge, on his full debut, was a contant threat up front for Woodbridge Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Woodbridge upped the tempo in the second half and Taylor Southgate headed a Jake Green cross against the bar.

Danny Gould could have extended Histon’s lead on the break only to blaze over. The game was threatening to boil over until play was halted on 69 minutes when the floodlights went out.

After a short delay the game carried on in the gloom and Woodbridge equalized with a quarter of an hour of normal time remaining as Green towered above the visiting defence to power home an Edwards corner.

The lights were gradually returning allowing the game to reach its conclusion and the winner arrived on 84 minutes when Edwards swung in a wickedly delivered free-kick which glanced off a Histon head and into the far corner to send the majority of the crowd of 240 home happy.