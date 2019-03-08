E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Woodpeckers hit five to reach third round of the FA Vase

PUBLISHED: 12:52 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 03 November 2019

Ryan Keeble celebrates after scoring for Woodbridge against Godmanchester. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Ryan Keeble celebrates after scoring for Woodbridge against Godmanchester. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

FA Vase Second Round

Woodbridge Town 5

Godmanchester Rovers 2

Woodbridge Town reached the third round of the FA Vase for the first time in 20 years with an impressive display.

Kelsey Trotter celebrates one of his goals for Woodbridge Town in their 5-2 win over Godmanchester. Picture: PAUL LEECHKelsey Trotter celebrates one of his goals for Woodbridge Town in their 5-2 win over Godmanchester. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Kelsey Trotter scored twice on his 200th appearance for the club, Ryan Keeble also netted twice and Jake Rudge got on the scoresheet for the Woodpeckers as the home side went three up after only 13 minutes.

Forward Witness Mhango also made his first team debut after scoring nine goals for the Under 18s this season.

James Hall's effort from close range was well blocked by home keeper Alfie Stronge after three minutes but after five minutes, following Rudge's shot, Trotter opened the scoring to make it 1-0.

The Woodpeckers doubled their lead after 10 minutes when Keeble controlled Rudge's pass and cut in from the left wing, with his shot beating away keeper Niall Conroy.

Woodbridge player/manager Carlos Edwards celebrates with goal scorer Jake Rudge. Picture: PAUL LEECHWoodbridge player/manager Carlos Edwards celebrates with goal scorer Jake Rudge. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Austin Diaper's effort was well saved by Stronge after 12 minutes but a minute later it was 3-0 after a good move involving Carlos Edwards and Trotter, and Rudge's first time finish increased the lead.

Diaper's pass after 24 minutes found Hall and he made no mistake to make it 3-1. Ross Munro's free kick missed the target after 33 minutes for the visitors and his deflected effort tested Stronge but the Woodpeckers held on to go in 3-1 up at the break.

After the restart Keeble's shot went inches wide after 48 minutes but after 55 minutes Keeble's pass found Trotter and he scored his second to make it 4-1 to the home side.

Keeble then scored his second and it was 5-1 with a neat finish after 57 minutes. Straight from the restart, Mike Hyem's superb effort from just inside his own half beat Stronge to make it 5-2.

Jake Rudge finishes off a fine move from Wooodbridge Town. Picture: PAUL LEECHJake Rudge finishes off a fine move from Wooodbridge Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH

George Bowman's free kick missed the target after 67 minutes and Nathan Read's shot from an acute angle tested Conroy after 73 minutes.

For the visitors, Josh Dawkin's shot was well saved by Stronge after 89 minutes but this was a hard-fought win for the Woodpeckers on a very playable playing surface and an entertaining match after heavy rain.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stowmarket fireworks display postponed following strong winds

The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks display last year Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stowmarket fireworks display postponed following strong winds

The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks display last year Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after crash at pub

The Spinnaker pub in Colchester where the incident happened Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woodpeckers hit five to reach third round of the FA Vase

Ryan Keeble celebrates after scoring for Woodbridge against Godmanchester. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Relentless U’s move to within one point of the play-offs

Brandon Comley, who broke the deadlock with a superb long-range shot during Saturday's 3-2 win at Mansfield Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Child locked in car causes drama at store car park

The B&M Car park in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New study to explore how to boost Sudbury town centre

Sudbury town centre Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists