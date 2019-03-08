Woodpeckers hit five to reach third round of the FA Vase

Ryan Keeble celebrates after scoring for Woodbridge against Godmanchester.

FA Vase Second Round Woodbridge Town 5 Godmanchester Rovers 2 Woodbridge Town reached the third round of the FA Vase for the first time in 20 years with an impressive display.

Kelsey Trotter celebrates one of his goals for Woodbridge Town in their 5-2 win over Godmanchester.

Kelsey Trotter scored twice on his 200th appearance for the club, Ryan Keeble also netted twice and Jake Rudge got on the scoresheet for the Woodpeckers as the home side went three up after only 13 minutes.

Forward Witness Mhango also made his first team debut after scoring nine goals for the Under 18s this season.

James Hall's effort from close range was well blocked by home keeper Alfie Stronge after three minutes but after five minutes, following Rudge's shot, Trotter opened the scoring to make it 1-0.

The Woodpeckers doubled their lead after 10 minutes when Keeble controlled Rudge's pass and cut in from the left wing, with his shot beating away keeper Niall Conroy.

Woodbridge player/manager Carlos Edwards celebrates with goal scorer Jake Rudge.

Austin Diaper's effort was well saved by Stronge after 12 minutes but a minute later it was 3-0 after a good move involving Carlos Edwards and Trotter, and Rudge's first time finish increased the lead.

Diaper's pass after 24 minutes found Hall and he made no mistake to make it 3-1. Ross Munro's free kick missed the target after 33 minutes for the visitors and his deflected effort tested Stronge but the Woodpeckers held on to go in 3-1 up at the break.

After the restart Keeble's shot went inches wide after 48 minutes but after 55 minutes Keeble's pass found Trotter and he scored his second to make it 4-1 to the home side.

Keeble then scored his second and it was 5-1 with a neat finish after 57 minutes. Straight from the restart, Mike Hyem's superb effort from just inside his own half beat Stronge to make it 5-2.

Jake Rudge finishes off a fine move from Wooodbridge Town.

George Bowman's free kick missed the target after 67 minutes and Nathan Read's shot from an acute angle tested Conroy after 73 minutes.

For the visitors, Josh Dawkin's shot was well saved by Stronge after 89 minutes but this was a hard-fought win for the Woodpeckers on a very playable playing surface and an entertaining match after heavy rain.