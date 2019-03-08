Sunshine and Showers

Woodpeckers fight hard for Gorleston victory

PUBLISHED: 18:05 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 17 March 2019

Woodbridge Town players enjoy Kelsey Trotter's goal in their 3-1 win over Gorleston. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

Thurlow Premier

Woodbridge Town 3

Gorleston 1

Woodbridge Town returned to winning ways with a hard-fought victory against a hard-working and very young away side, writes John Middleditch.

Ryan Keeble fires through Gorleston legs to put Woodbridge ahead in their win over Gorleston. Picture: PAUL LEECHRyan Keeble fires through Gorleston legs to put Woodbridge ahead in their win over Gorleston. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Goals for Jake Rudge, Ryan Keeble and Kelsey Trotter sealed the win at a very windy Notcutts Park.

Mitchel McKay’s wind assisted shot from 45 yards went over the bar after three minutes for the visitors. Carlos Edwards’ right wing cross after six minutes found Luke Mallett and his shot was parried for a corner by away keeper Connor Milligan.

The away side took the lead after 19 minutes when Logan Lonergan beat the home defence and slotted home past home keeper Alfie Stronge to make it 1-0. The Woodpeckers equalised after 29 minutes when Edwards’ pass was met by Mallett and from his cross, Rudge made it 1-1 with a first time finish.

Trotter’s shot missed the target from close range after 44 minutes and just before half time McKay’s free kick was headed onto the post by Connor Ingram.

Taylor Southgate’s effort was blocked by the away defence after 59 minutes but the home side made it 2-1 on the hour when Edwards’ long throw found Keeble and he made no mistake from an acute angle to beat Milligan.

Ben Garnham’s shot after 65 minutes was parried by Milligan and from the rebound Rudge missed the target.

Arguably the best goal seen at Notcutts Park this season came after 70 minutes when after some excellent first time passing from Mallett and Keeble, Trotter made it 3-1 from close range.

Rudge’s shot was on target after 77 minutes and from the hard working Mallett’s pass, while Trotter’s shot was well saved by Milligan after 80 minutes. Away substitute’s Cameron Wing’s shot was well saved by home keeper Alfie Stronge with his only save of the second half in the last minute.

