Mistakes and missed chances - Town duo reflect on Interwetten Cup defeats

Ipswich Town duo Luke Woolfenden and Jordan Roberts admitted a combination of mistakes and not taking chances led to a last place finish in the Interwetten Cup.

The Blues lost 4-1 to Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf in the opening 45 minute game of the four-team friendly tournament, then played out a goalless draw with German third-tier side SV Meppen in the third/fourth play-off before suffering a penalty shootout defeat.

"It was a difficult game," said Woolfenden, reflecting on the opener against Fortuna. "They are a very a good team and we got off to a bad start conceding three goals in the first 15 minutes.

"They kept the ball well, took their chances well, but literally every goal came from our mistakes. Obviously every goal you can stop but we gave them a helping hand with a lot of them. We could have stopped the goals.

"But it was a good workout, we got 45 minutes under our belts."

By contrast, Town were the team on the front foot against Meppen. Kayden Jackson twice went around the keeper, but saw one shot hit the post and another blocked.

Andre Dozzell, Luke Chambers and Jordan Roberts subsequently saw their spot-kicks saved by the host side's keeper.

"Yeah, we had a few chances," said Roberts. "We were sat in the dressing room after the game and were a bit disappointed in the result.

"We don't try and concentrate much on the result as it's pre-season, but it's always nice to win games of football, that's what it's about.

"For us at the moment, we've come back, we've played two games as a group, there have been new faces in the building, so we're trying to bond even more and the 10 days up here has been good for us.

"When we go back we'll play more pre-season games and look to get more fitness in the tank and hopefully win pre-season games."

Roberts says playing 45-minute long games is something he's not done before.

"No, it's something you do on FIFA or something online but it was the same for everyone," he added.

"When you go out there you give it your all no matter how long you're playing, whether you're coming on as a substitute or you're starting a game and I thought everyone did that today."