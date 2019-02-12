Partly Cloudy

Woolfenden signs new Ipswich Town deal until 2022

PUBLISHED: 13:41 16 February 2019

Luke Woolfenden warming up as an Ipswich Town substitute. Photo: Pagepix

Luke Woolfenden warming up as an Ipswich Town substitute. Photo: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Luke Woolfenden has become the latest Ipswich Town youngster to sign an extended contract with the club.

Luke Woolfenden has spent most of this season on loan at Swindon Town. Photo: Dave Evans/Swindon AdvertiserLuke Woolfenden has spent most of this season on loan at Swindon Town. Photo: Dave Evans/Swindon Advertiser

The 20-year-old defender – who has spent much of this season on loan at League Two side Swindon Town – has penned a deal until 2022, with a year option on top.

Woolfenden progressed through the Blues’ academy ranks before making his Town debut in the Carabao Cup win at Luton last season and he has gone to make five appearances for the first team.

He joins fellow academy graduates Teddy Bishop, Jack Lankester, Ben Morris and Harry Wright in signing new contracts over the last two months, while Brett McGavin, Kai Brown and Idris El Mizouni have all signed their first professional contracts at the club in that time too.

