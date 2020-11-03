Woolfenden to self isolate for 14 days after close contact with Covid-19 positive individual

Luke Woolfenden has come into close contact with an individual who has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden has started a 14-day period of self isolation after reporting close contact with an individual who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 21-year-old didn’t train yesterday and has dropped out of the Blues team that will take on League One promotion rivals Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this evening.

He will also have to sit out this weekend’s FA Cup first round tie with Portsmouth at Portman Road, as well as the EFL Trophy match at Crawley on November 10.

MORE: Matchday Live: Lambert’s men looking to win ‘huge’ battle of League One’s big guns

Toto Nsiala has replaced him in the Paul Lambert’s starting XI tonight.

Town recently were without striker Kayden Jackson for a fortnight after he tested positive for Covid-19.