E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Opinion

Danny King column: These are the reasons behind that King's Lynn defeat

08 August, 2019 - 06:30
Danny King.. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Danny King.. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches skipper Danny King reflects on a mixed week for the Witches in the Premiership

It was a tough night at King's Lynn on Monday.

A big defeat, an injury to Cameron Heeps, a crash for Chris Harris. It was one to forget.

I've been asked by many people how come we didn't cope very well with the Lynn track. Well, it's not easy.

The track was very grippy, almost an 'old-school' track.

Made for the home team who apparently have been getting used to a grippy track for a few weeks now.

It's not the norm in speedway these days, grippy tracks. And we found it hard.

In fairness it isn't easy to cope with tracks with so much grip on the bikes we ride today.

Cameron Heeps in trouble after being passed by Thomas Jorgensen in the rerun of heat five. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comCameron Heeps in trouble after being passed by Thomas Jorgensen in the rerun of heat five. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

OK, I got 16 points and enjoyed myself.

But everyone knows I love the grip, but even I must admit there were a few times, even when I was leading, that I almost lost it.

I like Lynn, but I must admit I find it a hard track to pass.

It's fine when you are riding on your own, but it just doesn't seem to have the passing lines.

For the likes of Jake Allen, who I thought rode very well, Monday night will have been a good learning curve.

I think it is fair to say Lynn are pushing hard for a play-off spot. Their track being just how they want it.

And who can blame them?

Cameron Heeps slams into the fence after falling in the rerun of heat five. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comCameron Heeps slams into the fence after falling in the rerun of heat five. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

For me, a club should always prepare their track to suit their home riders. What's wrong with that?

The play-offs are still up for grabs and only Peterborough have a stiff task to get into the top four. The other six are all in with a shout.

MORE: Cam Heeps on that horror crash

I WAS worried for Cameron after his crash at Lynn.

He went into the fence very awkwardly and very hard. His leg was trapped under his bike and I really was concerned.

Thankfully he has nothing broken but has ligament damage which can be just as difficult to recover from.

However, I've heard he is having intensive physio treatment and is hoping to be back next Thursday. If that's the case that is a great result for him and us.

Chris Harris clips a fallen Cameron Heeps on the first bend in heat five. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comChris Harris clips a fallen Cameron Heeps on the first bend in heat five. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

So, it was one bad result.

Across at Wolverhampton on the same night, Belle Vue were getting a good pasting too.

Two of the three top sides getting well beaten on the same night. It's a tough league this Premiership.

You may also want to watch:

HATS off to Chris Louis for getting last week's meeting against Belle Vue on.

I arrived at the track mid-afternoon and only bothered to get one bike out!

Edward Kennett curses his luck after an engine failure whilst leading heat eight against Belle Vue. He still had a cracking meeting for the Witches Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comEdward Kennett curses his luck after an engine failure whilst leading heat eight against Belle Vue. He still had a cracking meeting for the Witches Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

I thought there was no way there would be any racing. Foxhall had suffered a real downpour. The track was flooded.

But Chris asked for two hours, from 4.30-6.30pm to be given a chance to get the track fit and, apart from the start-finish line which was very wet, he did a great job.

All the riders walked the track and were happy to give it a go.

Fair play to Belle Vue who could been awkward about it, but they weren't. Just to top it all we won and they got a losing bonus point - all about right.

Edward Kennett was excellent against Belle Vue wasn't he? It is good to see Eddie when he is in that mood. He is just such a good rider. A great addition to our team.

MORE: 'Never say die' 5 things we learned about the Witches win over Belle Vue

NO speedway at Foxhall tonight then, but we're all off to Poole this evening for another Premiership clash.

The weather looks a bit dodgy, but hopefully the rain stays away until later in the evening, or passes the track altogether.

We got a point there last time and have Chris Harris back with us this time after he missed our 42-48 defeat.

Is it any surprise Poole are top?

No, of course it isn't. They always seem to get it right and are again a solid team.

But we are going there, as usual, with one intention... to win.

AND finally, the family and I have enjoyed a few days away at Sheringham. It's nice there.

While the boys played with their toys, Clara and I did a Jungle Book puzzle 1,000 pieces - which I was especially pleased about, because we finished it in just five days... And it said two-four years on the box! BOOM BOOM!

There's more where that came from!!!

SPEAK SOON

DANNY

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk man admits to making more than 700 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Poole Pirates v Ipswich Witches... big meeting preview

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Danny King column: These are the reasons behind that King’s Lynn defeat

Danny King.. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Dave Gooderham: Actions speak louder than words, Marcus – so back Lambert, because we can be successful this season

Paul Lambert gives James Norwood a hug at Burton Albion - Dave Gooderham says owner Marcus Evans has to give the Town boss support in the transfer market. Picture: PAGEPIX

Which Ipswich town centre streets are being pursued for tougher crackdown on vehicle use?

Butter Market is one of the pedestrianised Ipswich streets which could soon get a fresh traffic order to stop vehicles using and parking. Picture: SUZANNE DAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists