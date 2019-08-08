Opinion

Danny King column: These are the reasons behind that King's Lynn defeat

Ipswich Witches skipper Danny King reflects on a mixed week for the Witches in the Premiership

It was a tough night at King's Lynn on Monday.

A big defeat, an injury to Cameron Heeps, a crash for Chris Harris. It was one to forget.

I've been asked by many people how come we didn't cope very well with the Lynn track. Well, it's not easy.

The track was very grippy, almost an 'old-school' track.

Made for the home team who apparently have been getting used to a grippy track for a few weeks now.

It's not the norm in speedway these days, grippy tracks. And we found it hard.

In fairness it isn't easy to cope with tracks with so much grip on the bikes we ride today.

OK, I got 16 points and enjoyed myself.

But everyone knows I love the grip, but even I must admit there were a few times, even when I was leading, that I almost lost it.

I like Lynn, but I must admit I find it a hard track to pass.

It's fine when you are riding on your own, but it just doesn't seem to have the passing lines.

For the likes of Jake Allen, who I thought rode very well, Monday night will have been a good learning curve.

I think it is fair to say Lynn are pushing hard for a play-off spot. Their track being just how they want it.

And who can blame them?

For me, a club should always prepare their track to suit their home riders. What's wrong with that?

The play-offs are still up for grabs and only Peterborough have a stiff task to get into the top four. The other six are all in with a shout.

I WAS worried for Cameron after his crash at Lynn.

He went into the fence very awkwardly and very hard. His leg was trapped under his bike and I really was concerned.

Thankfully he has nothing broken but has ligament damage which can be just as difficult to recover from.

However, I've heard he is having intensive physio treatment and is hoping to be back next Thursday. If that's the case that is a great result for him and us.

So, it was one bad result.

Across at Wolverhampton on the same night, Belle Vue were getting a good pasting too.

Two of the three top sides getting well beaten on the same night. It's a tough league this Premiership.

HATS off to Chris Louis for getting last week's meeting against Belle Vue on.

I arrived at the track mid-afternoon and only bothered to get one bike out!

I thought there was no way there would be any racing. Foxhall had suffered a real downpour. The track was flooded.

But Chris asked for two hours, from 4.30-6.30pm to be given a chance to get the track fit and, apart from the start-finish line which was very wet, he did a great job.

All the riders walked the track and were happy to give it a go.

Fair play to Belle Vue who could been awkward about it, but they weren't. Just to top it all we won and they got a losing bonus point - all about right.

Edward Kennett was excellent against Belle Vue wasn't he? It is good to see Eddie when he is in that mood. He is just such a good rider. A great addition to our team.

NO speedway at Foxhall tonight then, but we're all off to Poole this evening for another Premiership clash.

The weather looks a bit dodgy, but hopefully the rain stays away until later in the evening, or passes the track altogether.

We got a point there last time and have Chris Harris back with us this time after he missed our 42-48 defeat.

Is it any surprise Poole are top?

No, of course it isn't. They always seem to get it right and are again a solid team.

But we are going there, as usual, with one intention... to win.

AND finally, the family and I have enjoyed a few days away at Sheringham. It's nice there.

While the boys played with their toys, Clara and I did a Jungle Book puzzle 1,000 pieces - which I was especially pleased about, because we finished it in just five days... And it said two-four years on the box! BOOM BOOM!

There's more where that came from!!!

SPEAK SOON

DANNY