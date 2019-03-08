Wright joins Chelmsford City until end of season

Ipswich Town keeper Harry Wright has joined Chelmsford City on a youth loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old – who is the son of former Ipswich and England keeper Richard – was named on the bench for the recent first-team game at Bristol City due to back-up man Dean Gerken being sidelined through illness.

A mainstay of the club’s table-topping Under-23s side this campaign, he signed a professional contract until 2020 prior to Christmas.

Wright will now try and help the Clarets secure promotion from the National League South. The Essex side are currently fifth and on course for a play-off finish with eight games to go.

He could make his debut down in Cornwall tomorrow against Truro City.

This is not the first non-league loan spell for the young custodian. He spent the back end of the 2017/18 campaign on loan at East Thurrock, also in the National League South.

Former Blues boss Paul Hurst praised Wright’s progress towards the start of the season, with Paul Lambert recently complimentary. He said: “Harry is still growing, is still developing, but I think it’s a great experience for him (to have been on the bench).

“He’s very good with the ball with his feet. When he trains with us, just like any of the kids who have trained with us, he never lets himself down.”