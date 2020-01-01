E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Paul Lambert's Ipswich bid to start 2020 in style as they visit leaders Wycombe

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 January 2020

Ipswich Town are in action against Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon

Ipswich Town are in action against Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon - 3pm.

Speaking ahead of the game, which sees the Blues take on the League One leaders, manager Paul Lambert insisted the Blues' season could be kick-started with one positive result.

"It definitely could," Lambert said.

"We have to get back to that feeling where they're just playing with the freedom of the first 15 games where they were blitzing everything in sight.

"They were great, no problem, nothing's changed for us, for the staff or anything. But as a group, as a team, we have to come out of the traps again."

"We'll go there, we've had a good chat and if they perform the way they're speaking then hopefully we'll get a different outcome."

