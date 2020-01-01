Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Will Norris

Kept his place following a difficult afternoon at Lincoln last time out and had a relatively quiet opening period to this game, although he would have been grateful to see Paul Smyth put the ball wide at his back post with the goal gaping. He has to take his fair share of the blame for the Wycombe equaliser as he charged out and didn't get close to beating scorer David Wheeler to the ball. 4

Luke Woolfenden

After finishing Sunday's game at Lincoln at right-back, Woolfenden was back in the centre of defence for this one. Calm and composed throughout, looking to carry the ball forward or work it wide for Luke Garbutt. The ball squeezed between him and Luke Chambers for the Wycombe goal but that was the only blemish on a decent display, although he did have a couple of struggles with Adebayo Akinfenwa. 6

Luke Chambers

Was into the physical battle almost immediately and was beaten by Alex Samuel at a bouncing ball before Smyth somehow managed to shoot wide. Had a couple of shaky moments early on but responded well with some good clearances inside his box. Will be disappointed by the manner in which Ipswich conceded their goal. 6

James Wilson

Back in from the start having appeared from the bench at Wycombe and had to cope with the power of Samuel as the striker looked to play with his back to goal. Was booked when he couldn't handle the pace of Smyth through the middle but was steady for much of the game. Lost out in the headed duel with Akinfenwa in the lead-up to the Wycombe equaliser. 6

Gwion Edwards

Started as a winger and finished as a right-back at Lincoln but was a wing-back in this game. Had an early effort cleared off the line as he got forward and also delivered some teasing balls into the area for his strikers to attack. Was a little quieter in the second period but this was a much-improved display. 6

Luke Garbutt

Good early block from Smyth as the striker looked to drive towards goal and then put in a teasing ball which Norwood could only guide wide. His ball in a few minutes later was sublime, as he took a quick free-kick which Norwood was then able to guide home. A solid enough afternoon at the back, even if he wasn't able to hook Wheeler's looping effort off the line. 7

Flynn Downes

Another start in midfield from the midfielder and this was a polished performance in so many ways. He was tenacious off the ball and comfortable on it, moving the ball around the field well and picking out team-mates with excellent passes. He's added that to his game in recent months, with the academy product now comfortable receiving possession, feeling his man and gliding away with the ball. He faded a little, but this was a good performance. 7

Emyr Huws

In for his first league start since the meeting between the two sides in November and had some decent moments during the first half as he moved the ball in midfield, bringing others into play. Was booked towards the end of the period but didn't allow that to stunt his game as he played with intensity until the end. He still clearly has more to give, though. 6

Alan Judge

A good display from the Irishman after being given the opportunity to play as a No.10. He wanted the ball at every opportunity and looked to make things happen all over the field as he played with energy. He'll be disappointed not to get on the scoresheet, though. He had an early header saved by Allsopp along with two shots in the second period. That's a side of his game he needs to improve. 7

Kayden Jackson

Had little by way of chances on goal of his own but he kept running and made space for others. You could tell the Wycombe defence didn't enjoy facing his pace, which kept them honest throughout. He won the free-kick for the Ipswich goal. 6

James Norwood

Fired an early shot over the top during a first-half in which he had little real sight of goal, before doing well to fire a rebound from a Judge blocked shot towards goal at the start of the second. Attacked a low Garbutt cross but could only angle wide but, the next time the two combined, their quick thinking was rewarded as Norwood expertly guided his header home for his ninth of the season. 7

Will Keane (for Norwood, 79)

On for the final 10 minutes or so but wasn't able to find the net as he did at Lincoln on Sunday. Is a certain starter in the EFL Trophy at the weekend. n/a

Teddy Bishop (for Judge, 88)

Brilliant to see him back on the field for the first time this season. He's likely to be involved again at Exeter. n/a