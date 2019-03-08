Partly Cloudy

'We need to be scoring to help the team out' - Downes, Dozzell and Bishop targeting goals improvement

PUBLISHED: 06:00 22 May 2019

Flynn Downes celebrates his first senior goal in Ipswich Town's 3-2 home win against Leeds United. Photo: Steve Waller

Flynn Downes celebrates his first senior goal in Ipswich Town's 3-2 home win against Leeds United. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town's young midfielders admit they need to start scoring goals next season.

Homegrown trio Teddy Bishop, Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell are central to Paul Lambert's plans as the club prepares to build around youth in League One.

Downes and Dozzell both scored in the 3-2 home victory against Leeds United on the final day of the season just gone.

"It's always in the back of my mind, wanting to score, and I've always been working on it in training," said Downes, the 22-year-old having now made 20 starts and 13 substitute appearances for Town.

Andre Dozzell has scored two goals for Ipswich Town - the first coming on his debut, age 16, at Sheffield Wednesday back in April 2016. Photo: PagepixAndre Dozzell has scored two goals for Ipswich Town - the first coming on his debut, age 16, at Sheffield Wednesday back in April 2016. Photo: Pagepix

"It's more of a conscious thing now because I'm trying to get higher and trying to be in and around the box.

"Hopefully then the goals start going in. It's something both me and Doz (Andre Dozzell) need to add to our games, really. We both need to be scoring to help the team out."

Dozzell's cool conversion at the end of a fine team move was the first time he'd found the back of the net since a memorable debut header, age 16, at Sheffield Wednesday back in April 2016.

Teddy Bishop is congratulated by Tommy Smith after scoring at Bournemouth in 2014. Photo: PagepixTeddy Bishop is congratulated by Tommy Smith after scoring at Bournemouth in 2014. Photo: Pagepix

"I need a big season," said the 20-year-old, who has now made 20 starts and 13 substitute appearances for the Blues either side of a year-long spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

"First of all playing loads of games and also scoring goals and supplying assists as often as possible.

"I want to be good enough to virtually run games from my position in midfield. I know I can do it but it's time I showed it.

"I just need a run of games and then I can show what I have to offer."

Bishop has scored just once, in a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth back in November 2014, over 48 starts and 36 substitute appearances.

"Next year I need to score some goals," said the 22-year-old, who, like Dozzell, has missed a lot of football through injury.

"We haven't created enough chances as a team this year, which hasn't helped, but I definitely need to score goals."

Freddie Sears and Gwion Edwards ended up as joint-top goalscorers with six apiece as Town finished bottom of the Championship table.

Blues midfielder Jon Nolan scored nine League One goals for Shrewsbury in 2017/18.

