Heartbreak for young Tractor Girls in semi-final defeat against Gunners

PUBLISHED: 14:13 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 01 April 2019

Charlotte Kellett comforts Paige Peake after the final whistle Picture: ROSS HALLS

Charlotte Kellett comforts Paige Peake after the final whistle Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town Women Under 21’s dreams of reaching the WSL Academy Cup final were shattered with eight minutes remaining of extra-time as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the University of Hertfordshire, writes Kieren Standley.

Paige Peake was impressive at the back Picture: ROSS HALLSPaige Peake was impressive at the back Picture: ROSS HALLS

Despite a magnificent display of resilience, Jennifer Echegeni’s strike deep into the added-on period sent the Gunners through to face Manchester United in the final.

In the opening stages of the game the tempo was immense, with both sides vying to get off to a good start. Arsenal had enjoyed a great spell of early possession but it was Ipswich who had the first real attempt of the game with Paige Peake’s dangerous free-kick forcing Libby Harper to tip over the bar.

Abbie Lafayette battles hard for the ball in the first half Picture: ROSS HALLSAbbie Lafayette battles hard for the ball in the first half Picture: ROSS HALLS

Peake was again at the heart of the action as another free-kick caused havoc in the Arsenal area before Charlotte Kellett was unlucky to see her subsequent effort on goal well blocked.

Sadly a positive half for the Blues was brought to an abrupt end as Town keeper Leonie Jackson was involved in a nasty collision with Gunners forward Paige Bailey-Gayle, resulting in the game being temporarily suspended whilst she received medical attention from paramedics.

Town keeper Leonie Jackson Picture: ROSS HALLSTown keeper Leonie Jackson Picture: ROSS HALLS

After an almost hour’s delay and a change of pitch, the game was allowed to resume, with Arsenal immediately looking to get on the front foot.

The Londoners were soon in the ascendancy after the restart as substitute Town keeper Emily Goodacre was called into immediate action to thwart a couple of opportunities.

Eloise Young battles for the ball Picture: ROSS HALLSEloise Young battles for the ball Picture: ROSS HALLS

Despite their dominance, Arsenal simply couldn’t break the young Tractor Girls down, with the likes of Lucy Egan, Abbie Lafayette and Peake among a number of Ipswich players putting in colossal defensive performances.

However, the almighty resistance was breached in heartbreaking circumstances as Echegeni directed a dangerous delivery past Goodacre to give the Gunners the lead.

Charlotte Kellett on the ball against Arsenal Picture: ROSS HALLSCharlotte Kellett on the ball against Arsenal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich refused to lie down and were unlucky not to level in the final moments as Grey found Mia Cinque, but the Town midfielder saw her shot blocked inside the six-yard box.

Town XI: Jackson (Goodacre), Bedeau (Billson), Peake, Egan, Hubbard (c), Lafayette, Morton (Woodbyrne), King (Cinque), Abrehart (Thomas), Grey, Kellett.

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Racism row sees teenage star ‘quit football’

Framlingham Town FC Picture: NICK MACNEILL

