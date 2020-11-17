E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Chambers is our best captain since Matt Holland’

PUBLISHED: 14:35 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 17 November 2020

Welcome back to ‘Your Posts’. A chance for you to get anything ITFC off your chest and have it featured here on the EADT/Ipswich Star website. JAMES WHITTINGHAM did just that. Want to join in? Just e-mail mike.bacon@archant.co.uk and include a photo of yourself.

Luke Chambers - a good captain says James Whittingham. Picture: ROSS HALLSLuke Chambers - a good captain says James Whittingham. Picture: ROSS HALLS

THE new ITFC sticker album has got me feeling nostalgic for our Premiership days!

I remember collecting the Merlin stickers in the early 2000s and eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new album to collect the ITFC stickers and securing the all-important shiny ones!

This was especially exciting as I recall the stickers having printed autographs of the players as well.

I remember the play-off final at Wembley as if it was yesterday!

Matt Holland captained Ipswich Town when they finished fifth in the Premier League. Picture: ARCHANTMatt Holland captained Ipswich Town when they finished fifth in the Premier League. Picture: ARCHANT

I travelled to the game with my mum and grandad, among others, on a minibus, and remember when Barnsley’s goal went in thinking ‘here we go again’. But the header from Mowbray and further goals from Naylor, Stewart and the ‘Reuser Premiership’ moment sealing our place in the top flight. Who could have predicted such a first season? Finishing fifth and feeling disappointed that we missed out on a Champions League spot.

Of course we were to be relegated the following season, but this also had its moments, such as beating Inter Milan with Alun Armstrong’s goal.

All a far cry from where we find ourselves at the present time.

But we have to believe in this group of players and the work that Paul Lambert is doing. Led by Luke Chambers who I feel is our best captain since Matt Holland.

Early days as yet this season, but looking ahead with cautious optimism I feel we have a chance of promotion and hopefully in the not too distant future being back in the Premier League and once again gracing the pages of the sticker albums!

JAMES WHITTINGHAM

Want to make a point? Feel free. We welcome your posts... Send to mike.bacon@archant.co.uk

